Giants Scouting Report: How to Attack the Saints’ Struggling Defense

Even while dealing with the weather elements, the New York Giants offense has found success passing the ball over the past couple of weeks as everyone settles into the Jameis Winston experience.

While the rushing attack hasn’t exactly been what the team was hoping for, or what fans believed they were getting when John Harbaugh put this squad together, a 3-1-1 record has to be attributed to the way this offense has rallied and performed under pressure.

Now the Giants face the New Orleans defense, which has been vulnerable to teams running the ball and giving up points. This could be another great opportunity for them to improve their record.

Let’s break down the Saints’ defense.

Base Personnel

Under defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, the Saints run a modern odd-front hybrid defense that can shift from 3-4 to 3-3, 4-2 and 2-4 looks based on personnel.

Those differences usually depend heavily on run or pass downs, or on personnel that suggest run or pass. They rely on strong, explosive defensive linemen up front to occupy double teams and allow second-level defenders to attack downhill.

They also need second-level defenders who can run-fit and troubleshoot quickly to make plays.

Rushing Defense

The Saints’ rushing defense ranks near the bottom of the league. Their 148.8 yards per game allowed ranks 30th, and their 4.86 yards per carry allowed ranks 26th.

Both numbers scream to run the ball against this team to control the clock and maximize opportunities to win the game, while keeping possession away from their offense.

When odd-front defenses struggle with run fits, it usually leads to inflated rushing totals for opponents.

Best Defensive Lineman

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryan Bresee is the Saints’ best defensive lineman, based primarily on his versatility across the line.

He can play interior as a pass-rushing nose guard, or defensive end in an odd front.

He is comfortable as an interior lineman taking on double teams, and he can take advantage of 1-on-1 matchups.

It will be important for the Giants not only to know where he is, but to have a plan for stopping him on Sunday.

Passing Defense

The Saints’ passing defense ranks 11th, but that’s a bit of fool’s gold. The ranking is so high because teams have run the ball so effectively against them that they haven’t needed to pass.

That is evident in the Saints’ yards per attempt allowed: 7.46, which ranks 23rd. They don’t hold rushing offenses down enough to force opponents to pass.

But when opponents have passed, they have found a lot of success. That’s surprising, since the Saints regularly play five defensive backs in their secondary.

Best Defensive Back

New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is the Saints’ best defensive back. He typically mans the boundary side in coverage. He does a great job using press technique consistently to disrupt receivers’ releases off the line of scrimmage.

He is also consistent in his ability to mirror on perimeter routes and force quarterbacks to throw tight-window completions.

The Giants should be able to scheme around McKinstry based on where he normally lines up, then exploit the other coverage players who have struggled this year.

Injuries

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is brought down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) and defensive line Vernon Broughton (91) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Kaden Elliss has missed multiple practices and has been ruled out with a calf injury. His absence makes the defense even more susceptible to rushing offenses.

Edge rusher Anfernee Jennings remains out with knee issues. Meanwhile, defensive linemen Christian Miller and Davon Godchaux are dealing with weekly illnesses and soft-tissue injuries as they prepare for the game ahead.

Safety Julian Blackmon has been limited in practice with a shoulder injury. Rookie safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. has also been limited in practice and is questionable for the game with calf and knee injuries.

Giants Defensive Game Plan

The Giants have to run the ball. They must make the Saints commit more bodies to the line of scrimmage than they want to, so they can take advantage of their 1-on-1 matchups in the passing game with Nabers, Likely, and Malachi Fields, who has been quietly gaining more traction through the first five games.

Yes, they want the rushing attack to get on track, and this seems to be the team to do it against. But they don’t want to sacrifice what should be easy points and a simple ability to move the ball just to get a part of their offense working that hasn’t been at its best this season.

If the Giants can run the ball effectively, it will open up a legitimate play-action game, where they should find receivers running wide open at the intermediate level and possibly even connecting on some deep routes.

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