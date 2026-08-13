Giants Sign Two Cornerbacks, Cut Ties With Two Others Ahead of Preseason Opener

Ahead of their preseason opener against Minnesota on Saturday, the New York Giants, who are currently thin at cornerback, have signed Ugo Amadi and Sam Webb and released David Long and waived/injured D.J. James, the latter two being players they had signed last week.

Amadi is a 2019 fourth-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks out of Oregon. He developed into a starter for the Seahawks in 2020. Still, after peaking, the Seahawks traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in August 2022, who in turn traded him to the Tennessee Titans a week and a half later.

He spent the 2022 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and from 2023 until last year, the 29-year-old Amadi was with the New Orleans Saints, where he contributed at nickel and on special teams.

The 5-foot-9, 201-pound Amadi has appeared in 85 regular season games with 17 starts over his career. He has one interception, 22 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 208 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

Amadi played just one snap on defense last season (in Week 3 against Seattle) after playing in 527 the year prior for the Saints. Amadi played in 96 special teams snaps in 2025, up from the 42 he logged for the Saints in 2024.

Webb, 28, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders out of Missouri following the 2022 draft. He also made stops with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 before returning to the Raiders in 2024.

He was most recently with the Cleveland Browns, for whom he played 137 defensive snaps last season, all of those as a perimeter cornerback.

Webb, 6-foot and 194 pounds, has appeared in 28 regular-season games with three starts. He has four pass breakups and 37 tackles over his career.

The Giants' cornerback room has been hit hard by injuries. Currently, Dru Phillips (knee), Paulson Adebo (undisclosed), and Greg Newsome II (knee) are all dealing with injuries that, per head coach John Harbaugh, are not believed to be long-term concerns.

Still, those injuries will apparently leave the Giants short-staffed at the position when they hit the gridiron on Saturday to host the Minnesota Vikings.

The Gians hosted a visit with former Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold on Wednesday, but it's unknown if the talks progressed to the point of a potential contract.

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