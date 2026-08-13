Giants Camp Live Updates: Cornerback Injuries Piling Up Ahead of Preseason Opener

The New York Giants are back on the practice field for practice No. 14 of the summer, a session scheduled to last 2.5 hours, the maximum allowed. It will also be the last full practice of this week before the team hits the MetLife Stadium field for Saturday’s preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach John Harbaugh has put the team to the test with the long, drawn-out practices that have packed a lot of reps into the allotted time. The sessions held each day at 1:30 p.m. aim to help the players get into optimal condition so they can come out of the gate quickly.

But the injuries are starting to pile up. While nothing is considered long-term, at least according to Harbaugh, the Giants' cornerbacks have been hit by the injury bug.

The team has been missing slot cornerback Dru Phillips (knee), Greg Newsome II (knee), newcomer D.J. James (undisclosed), and Paulson Adebo (undisclosed). With those guys banged up, the Giants are potentially looking at a starting cornerback group of Deonte Banks and rookie Colton Hood, with Nic Jones, Art Green, David Long, and Korie Black as the depth.

That’s not necessarily a good development for a position that was already in a potential state of flux. Again, none of the injuries are thought to be long-term, but with the preseason games starting up this weekend, every missed game doesn’t help settle what the final picture will be.

Also worth noting for today’s camp day, the assistant coaches will be speaking to the media for the first time this summer, so there are sure to be some interesting nuggets to come from those sessions. So be sure to follow our live blog, which will capture it all.

(Note: The Giants do not allow live tweeting during practice, but video clips and such taken before the team drills begin have been allowed, though they won’t be posted until after practice ends.)

This live blog will remain open until 6:00 p.m. The page should update automatically.

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