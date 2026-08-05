Giants Sign Cornerback D.J. James Off Tuesday's Workout Tryout

The New York Giants have signed free-agent cornerback Desmond “D.J.” James, who was part of an eight-man workout on Tuesday afternoon before the team’s practice at The Greenbrier.

James is a 2024 sixth-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks, No. 192 overall. He failed to make the Seattle roster after beginning training camp in his rookie season on the active/Non-football Injury list. Seattle waived him on August 27 as part of their final roster cuts.

James signed with the Patriots practice squad on September 16 and spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with New England. He made the Patriots' 2025 roster out of training camp, appearing in just one game where he recorded one special teams tackle. He was waived two weeks into the regular season.

James, 6-foot and 181 pounds, was most recently with the Orlando Storm of the United Football League.

He played his college ball at Oregon for three seasons and Auburn for his final two years of eligibility. Overall, he appeared in 56 games between the Ducks and the Tigers.

James registered 148 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), and 24 pass breakups.

There was no immediate word regarding the corresponding roster move made by the Giants, as the transaction came through after the close of business on Tuesday.

The Giants return to the practice field at the Greenbrier on Wednesday.

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