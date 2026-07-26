New York Giants 2026 Roster Analysis: A Five-Tier Breakdown Ahead of Training Camp

The New York Giants are getting ready to open training camp as we inch closer to the start of the 2026 season. So now is a great opportunity to look at the roster as a whole and divide the players into categories that reflect what we believe they mean to this organization's success in 2026 and beyond.

Of course, every player on the 90-man roster (91 in the Giants’ case) has a role to fill. We also understand that some are here to prepare others for the season, and others are here to try and win games for Big Blue.

These names are not in order of importance within each tier group. They're simply in alphabetical order, putting no one man above another within the tier group.

Tier 1: Franchise Cornerstones

Whether they have earned the right or not, these are the centerpieces of this Giants organization: the players who are expected to lead this team into the 2026 season. If this team is to reach its potential this year, it will be because these players have performed at a high level.

#0 Brian Burns (OLB)

#3 Abdul Carter (OLB)

Burns and Carter are the established hunters on this defense. Their job is to go and get the quarterback, and whoever has the football on the way to the quarterback, they can feel free to grab. But make no mistake about it: their priority is the quarterback.

Is Carter at the level of Burns? Not yet. But if he is not at the level of Burns, he will be looked at as a disappointing draft pick. In this new defense, you have to be excited about what he will do in year two, lining up opposite Burns.

#6 Jaxson Dart (QB)

When you are the starting quarterback for an NFL team, you get an unfair amount of credit and an unfair amount of blame. Many believe that the reason John Harbaugh took this job is that Jaxson Dart was attached to it.

Others believe Dart has an opportunity to ascend to one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL. He may not have a lot of time to prove that, because the expectations are for him to ascend to that level immediately.

#49 Tremaine Edmunds (LB)

#72 Jermaine Eluemunor (RT)

We know how important Andrew Thomas is—that goes without saying—but the fact that the Giants will go into this season with two of the top ten rated tackles in the game is something that can't be ignored.

That is because of Jermaine Eluemunor's performance. Is he Thomas? No. Is he better than most right tackles in the NFL? Absolutely!

#65 Francis Mauigoa (OL)

#1 Malik Nabers (WR)

Whenever he is back from injury, he will immediately resume his role as the top dog in the receiver room. He has elite explosiveness, and he will finally get the chance to work with Jaxson Dart and develop what all Giants fans hope will be that epic pairing of quarterback and receiver that drives the team for a decade.

Patience is key; even if fans need to wait an extra four weeks to see him back on the field, remember that you should be playing the long game here.

#52 Arvell Reese (LB)

Like Nabers two seasons ago, and Abdul Carter last year, Francis Mauigoa and Arvell Reese don't get the luxury of easing their way into the NFL. They will be required to be legitimate factors in whether or not this team wins or loses.

The advantage they have is that they inherit a much deeper roster than either of the previous two seasons' top picks. They will step into important roles immediately; we will see if they pay dividends right away or if it takes them time to acclimate. Either way, both guys will be given all the support necessary to be successful.

#78 Andrew Thomas (LT)

Simply put, when he is playing, he is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Easy to see why he is the cornerstone.

If we were ranking the guys in this group, he would be the unanimous top spot. Even with so many years in the league already, he is still relatively young and could have another 10 years in him.

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) enters the field prior to the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier 2: Steady Eddies (Reliable Starters)

These are the guys who will be starters or play major snaps for the Giants, but they don't need to do anything spectacular. They need to do their job and play their roles to the best of their ability. They are usually the difference between nine or more wins or fighting to be near .500 at the end of the season.

#21 Paulson Adebo (CB)

Adebo needs a healthy bounce-back season after what many would consider a disappointing first year with the Giants. He was supposed to be the unquestioned CB1 on this team, and hopefully he can establish himself as that in 2026.

#93 Shelby Harris (DT)

#8 Jevon Holland (S)

#9 Isaiah Likely (TE)

Likely is the under-the-radar signing of the offseason. He has elite-level receiving and playmaking skills as a tight end, and hopefully, Big Blue Nation gets to see his ascent to the cornerstone level.

#17 Darnell Mooney (WR)

#20 Greg Newsome II (CB)

#98 D.J. Reader (DT)

#45 Patrick Ricard (FB)

While so many people talk about running back Cam Skattebo and what he will bring as the primary ball carrier for the Giants, the real secret sauce is in fullback Patrick Ricard leading the way to give the Giants what they hope will be one of the most ferocious rushing offenses in the NFL.

#95 Roy Robertson-Harris (DT)

#76 Jon Runyan Jr. (G)

#61 John Michael Schmitz (C)

#44 Cam Skattebo (RB)

#18 Darius Slayton (WR)

#11 Jordan Stout (P)

#5 Kayvon Thibodeaux (OLB)

On almost any other team, Thibodeaux might be considered a cornerstone piece. Still, unfortunately for him, the presence of Brian Burns and Abdul Carter could make him expendable unless he has another season as he did in 2023, where he had 10.5 sacks to go along with his continued improvement as an overall defensive presence.

#29 Tyrone Tracy Jr. (RB)

#19 Jameis Winston (QB)

Yes, Winston is a backup quarterback, but his spirit and leadership almost make him invaluable to this team full of young, impressionable players who are looking for someone to mentor them, while also bringing a sense of levity to the locker room.

It also doesn't hurt that he's an absolute gamer. And if he enters the game, he's playing to win.

Tier 3: Developmental Candidates

These are players who are locked into the 53-man roster. Some of them may even end up being starters. Still, whether they're a freshman, a rookie, a second-year player, or a veteran who needs to take another step, they need to show growth and be more consistent to make people feel good about them going forward.

​#91 Darius Alexander (DL)

This could be a big season for Darius Alexander in year two. The Giants do not have any legitimate interior penetrators, and he could fill a role they will desperately need when it's time to rush the quarterback.

He showed signs of life through the second half of the season. Let's see if he can take the next step.

#2 Deonte Banks (CB)

#74 J.C. Davis (OL)

#0 Malachi Fields (WR)

#12 Colton Hood (CB)

While Davis, as a late-round draft pick, has the luxury of learning and waiting for his opportunity, the two second-day selections in the NFL Draft, Fields and Hood, may need to step in and be contributors immediately.

There have been mixed results for second- and third-round rookies throughout the past five years for the Giants.

#84 Theo Johnson (TE)

#71 Marcus Mbow (OL)

Mbow has established himself as a high-level swing tackle on this team. He can play left or right side. Davis's presence may mean he only has to focus on one side, but on game days, he'll likely be called upon to serve as the backup for both.

#31 Tyler Nubin (S)

#22 Andru "Dru" Phillips (CB)

Tier 4: Fringe Guys

These are guys on the roster who have a known value and could fill key roles on the team. They're rotational pieces in some respects, and then some are fighting to carve out a spot for themselves on the roster. There's a chance that if they underperform during training camp, we don't see them come September.

​#90 Leki Fotu (DT)

#57 Chauncey Golston (DE)

After spending the beginning of 2025 out with injury, can Golston rekindle the excitement fans had for him to join the defensive line?

#93 Zacch Pickens (DT)

​#90 Ben Sauls (K)

#96 Dominic Zvada (K)

The kicking competition will be one to watch during training camp as Sauls and Zvada battle it out to see who will be the guy for the Giants this season. It may come down to who blinks first now that kickoff power is no longer a prerequisite.

​#41 Micah McFadden (ILB)

#53 Darius Muasau (ILB)

McFadden and Muasau provide the Giants with rotational pieces with extensive amounts of experience. Remember that both Edmunds and Reese are speed guys, and those types of guys get banged up.

Having these guys who have started a good amount of games as backups but are youthful enough to grow with the team beyond just 2026 is a luxury many do not have.

​#75 Joshua Ezeudu (OG/OT)

#77 Daniel Faalele (OG)

#73 Evan Neal (OG)

Neal surprisingly re-signed with the Giants in free agency. Will he be able to show the new regime that he has value as an interior offensive lineman? He is still one of the two best movers of bodies in the offensive line room unless Mauigoa can enter himself into the conversation. Imagine Neal and Thomas collapsing the left side of the world.

#62 Lucas Patrick (OG/OC)

#64 Aaron Stinnie (OG)

#26 Devin Singletary (RB)

​#35 Jarrick Bernard-Converse (CB)

#22 Elijah Campbell (DB)

#27 Jason Pinnock (S)

#29 Ar'Darius Washington (S)

Jason Pinnock and Ar'Darius Washington will push Tyler Nubin for that position next to Jevon Holland in the secondary.

Even if they don't win the position, look for both to be good rotational pieces for the Giants in 2026, giving Big Blue multiple ways to utilize their secondary personnel.

​#45 Ben Mann (LS)

#85 Chris Manhertz (TE)

​#19 Calvin Austin III (WR)

#3 Odell Beckham Jr. (WR)

#87 Braxton Berrios (WR)

#13 Jalin Hyatt (WR)

#9 JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR)

The wide receiver battle during training camp will be fascinating to watch, as some really well-known names will be battling it out for positions on this roster.

There's not enough room for all of them. Will somebody emerge during training camp and show that they will be a legitimate factor for the Giants in 2026?

Tier 5: Roster Hopefuls

Many of these players will be depth for training camp and will have a difficult time making the final 53-man roster. They will be battling for fringe spots and practice squad positions. Others will be trying to put down good film to impress other teams.

#38 Korie Black (CB)

#34 Beau Brade (S)

#23 Art Green (CB)

#31 Nic Jones (CB)

#43 Raheem Layne (S)

​#66 Anquin Barnes Jr. (NT)

#68 Ben Barten (DT)

#97 Bobby Jamison-Travis (DT)

Bobby Jamison-Travis has been impressive during the offseason. Still, it will definitely show where he is in his development and whether he can make a 53-man roster once he has to go against some of the more prominent guys on the offensive line in live-contact scrimmages.

#99 Sam Roberts (DE)

#94 Josh Tupou (NT)

​#79 Jarrod Gray (OT / International Program)

#60 Bryan Hudson (C)

#63 Jake Kubas (G)

#70 Ryan Schernecke (OT)

Linemen like Gray and Schernecke are likely destined for the practice squad, but they will use training camp to show they belong and are worth continuing to develop into 2027.

If they do show growth and legitimate potential, having two more extremely large human beings in the offensive line room who could be assets would be great.

​#46 Zaire Barnes (LB)

#48 Trace Ford (OLB)

#54 Khalid Kareem (OLB)

#51 Jack Kelly (LB)

#33 Caleb Murphy (OLB)

Kelly is an interesting selection because, like first-round pick Arvell Reese, he can play as an inside linebacker or as an outside edge rusher.

That level of versatility, mixed with an ability to play special teams, could help him sneak onto this roster. But even if he doesn't, it sets him up as a valuable developmental piece on the practice squad.

​#12 Brandon Allen (QB)

​#37 Damon Bankston (RB)

#20 Eric Gray (RB)

#25 Dante Miller (RB)

Bankston will have his eyes squarely on the opportunity to be a factor on special teams and show that he can provide versatility in the backfield as well. He makes things infinitely harder for Eric Gray and Dante Miller as they continue to fight for positions on the active roster.

​#48 Tanner Conner (TE)

#86 Thomas Fidone II (TE)

Fidone was among the three players whom the Giants announced will start training camp on the PUP list . Fidone is coming off a late-spring cleanup on his foot, believed to be the same foot that he injured last year, ending his rookie season early.

​#83 Dalen Cambre (WR)

#81 Beaux Collins (WR)

#88 Xavier Gipson (WR)

#89 Isaiah Hodgins (WR)

#5 Ryan Miller (WR)

Cambre was a solid special teams contributor for the Giants last year, but with all the talent the team added at the position during the offseason, he now faces an uphill battle to hang onto his roster spot.

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