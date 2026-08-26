Giants Fill Roster Spots by Signing TE Josiah Deguara and WR Kobe Prentice

With two open roster spots available before their preseason finale against the Jets on Friday, the New York Giants have signed tight end Josiah Deguara and receiver Kobe Prentice.

Deguara was originally a third-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2020 draft. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder played in four seasons for the Packers before spending the 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the 2025 season with the Arizona Cardinals.

He has appeared in 50 regular-season games with 10 starts and has caught 53 of 66 pass targets for 471 yards and three touchdowns.

His best season came in 2021 while with the Packers. That year, he had career highs in receptions (25), receiving yards (245), and touchdowns (2).

The 29-year-old Deguara, who was in the Giants rookie minicamp this pas May on a tryout basis, was most recently waived by the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kobe Prentice (19) catches the ball during training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prentice, 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds, originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor with the Carolina Panthers following this year’s draft.

He was waived just before the start of training camp and was picked up off waivers by the New England Patriots.

Prentice, a slot receiver, appeared in two preseason games for New England, catching 4-of-7 pass targets for 47 yards (11.8 yards per reception). He was also 2-of-4 (50%) on contested-catch opportunities this summer.

He also took part on special teams as a return specialist, returning three punts for 14 yards and a long of 8 yards. He also had one muffed punt among his returns.

The Giants have two open roster spots as a result of their trade of offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu to the Kansas City Chiefs and the season-ending ACL injury suffered by receiver Calvin Austin III in Tuesday’s practice that will land him on IR.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.