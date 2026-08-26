Giants Trade Joshua Ezeudu to Chiefs for Draft Capital

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh mentioned that he wouldn’t object if the team could swing a few more trades involving some of their extra talent, and sure enough, that’s what happened.

The Giants sent offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2028 seventh round draft pick .

Ezeudu was originally a third-round draft pick (No. 67 overall) out of North Carolina in 2022, where he had earned third-team All-ACC honors in the 2020 season.

Ezeudu, who played offensive tackle in college, initially came to the Giants projected to move inside, playing 10 games as a rookie, with 2 starts at left guard.

Unfortunately, injuries have hampered his development.

In 2023, he stepped in as the starting left tackle for Andrew Thomas in Week 2 of the season after Thomas suffered a hamstring strain in the Week 1 opener against Dallas. Ezeudu had his struggles over the next five games, before his season ended thanks to a toe injury.

He spent all of last season on IR due to a calf injury. And just last week, he was kicked in the back of his leg at the joint practice against Miami, which caused him to miss a couple of practices.

Ezeudu finished his Giants career having appeared in 738 snaps over 33 games, with 10 total starts.

Ezeudu had been competing with the second team offensive line at right guard and right tackle.

He played 27 snaps in the preseason opener at right tackle, 30 at right guard, and 17 at right tackle in last week’s game against Miami, and has posted a perfect pass-blocking efficiency rating .

What This Means for the Giants: O-line Depth Just About Set

Ezeudu had been working with the second team offense this summer, but with him now moving on, the depth behind the five starters appears to be Aaron Stinnie, one of Lucas Patrick or Bryan Hudson (both of whom can play guard or center), and rookie JC Davis.

Evan Neal, who has been working at guard this summer, still remains in the mix and could be the final man kept if the Giants decide to keep nine offensive linemen.

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