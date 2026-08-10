Giants Take a Flier on Well-Traveled Defensive Back J.T. Woods

The New York Giants have signed defensive back J.T. Wood s , whom they hosted on Sunday for a visit.

Woods, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Baylor. He spent two seasons with the Chargers, appearing in 13 games over that stretch with just one start. He has 8 total tackles (7 solo) in his NFL career.

Woods had his second NFL season cut short three games in when he was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list. He returned later that season. But the following summer, the Chargers waived him.

Woods was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad in 2024, but was released in late October. He then signed with the Chicago Bears practice squad for the remainder of the season.

In January 2025, he signed a reserve/futures deal with the Seattle Seahawks but was waived just before the start of training camp that summer. His next stop was with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he did not make the 53-man roster and was instead signed to their practice squad.

The last stop on Woods’ 2025 NFL odyssey was with the Jets, who signed him to their practice squad. Woods was released by the Jets on November 11.

The Giants will have to clear a roster spot for Woods by 4 p.m. ET on Monday when the transaction becomes official.

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