Giants Roster Projections 2.0: Nabers Reshapes the Receiver Room

The New York Giants are two weeks into their summer training camp, and a lot is starting to come into focus.

Some unexpected roster battles are taking shape, some great news has emerged regarding injured players, and some concerns have popped up along the way.

For reference, I did a different type of 53-man roster projection a couple of days before the start of training camp, in which I identified the toughest cuts at each position. And this was my initial 53-man roster projection after the conclusion of the mandatory minicamp–quite a bit has changed since then.

I am planning another projection after two preseason games go in the books, when things should become a little more crystallized.

Quarterbacks (2)

In: Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston

Out: Brandon Allen

No change at this position. The only question that needs to be answered is if the Giants will look to keep Allen for the practice squad.

This would make sense as it would be risky to go into the season without an extra arm in the building, especially if there exists the slightest bit of concern that Dart might forget his vow to be smarter when he runs with the ball.

Running Backs (3)

In: Tyrone Tracy, Jr., Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary

Out: Eric Gray, Dante Miller, Damon Bankston

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bankston was initially counted as the fourth running back in a previous iteration of this projection exercise. Still, it makes more sense for him to go to the practice squad, where he can continue developing as an eventual replacement for Devin Singletary, who is in the final year of his contract.

Bankston can give the Giants snaps as a return specialist, but the Giants have other options that are far more established to choose from.

I think this is it for Eric Gray, who hasn’t really developed into much on offense or as a return specialist. And as impressive as Dante Miller was last summer, it might just be time to move on, especially if Bankston shows enough to land on the practice squad.

Fullback (1)

In: Patrick Ricard

Out: Grant Finley

I separated fullback from the tight ends after having the two positions merged. Patrick Ricard is a lock, but what will be interesting to see is if the team adds Grant Finley to the practice squad for development and a potential role after Ricard’s two-year deal is over.

Tight Ends (3)

In: Isaiah Likely, Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz

Out: Thomas Fidone II, Tanner Conner

Conner drew some attention in the spring and early at the start of camp to the point where he could have a legitimate chance at a spot on the practice squad candidate if he has a strong preseason.

Fidone has had a quiet summer after missing most of the spring with a foot injury. He has talent, but his injury history seems to keep getting in the way of his development.

Receivers (7)

In: Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Odell Beckham Jr, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Braxton Berrios, Dalen Cambre

Out: Isaiah Hodgins, Ryan Miller, Xavier Gipson, Jalin Hyatt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Darnell Mooney

Jul 30, 2026; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) speaks to the media after practice during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is one of the more difficult position groups to predict because of Malik Nabers and his status. While the receiver is trending to be ready for Week 1, that doesn’t mean he’s going to have any remaining restrictions lifted in terms of pitch counts, which is why I have an extra receiver making the roster.

If Braxton Berrios has a productive preseason as a return specialist, he would solve two positions (punt returner and kickoff returner), plus he can give them something on offense if need be. Dalen Cambre has been making plays this summer, and he’s also a pretty good special teams guy, so it was hard to leave him off the list.

If the Giants go with seven receivers, then I don’t think it makes sense to carry Isaiah Hodgins, who misses the cut here due to the numbers, on the practice squad. If the Giants go with six at this spot, I wonder if Odell Beckham ends up as the odd man out but lands on the practice squad as insurance.

Offensive Line (10)

In: Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz, Francis Mauigoa, Jermaine Eluemunor, Marcus Mbow, Daniel Faalele, J.C. Davis, Lucas Patrick, Aaron Stinnie

Out: Bryan Hudson, Josh Ezeudu, Evan Neal, Ryan Schernecke, Jake Kubas, Jarrod Gray (International Exemption), Brenden Jaimes

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m still concerned about the backup depth at center, especially since starter John Michael Schmitz always seems to get dinged every year and ends up missing multiple games.

A healthy Lucas Patrick would be the answer for this year, but Patrick has been dealing with a knee issue, which is why the team went out and signed Brenden Jaimes. If I’m the Giants, I look to keep either Brenden Jaimes or Bryan Hudson on the practice squad just in case Patrick’s knee doesn’t hold up.

Jarrod Gray will land on the practice squad since the Giants having a roster exemption for him given because of his International Pathway Program status.

I also think the team is going to try to stash the very intriguing Ryan Schernecke on the practice squad, if possible.

Defensive Line (7)

In: D.J. Reader, Darius Alexander, Shelby Harris, Chauncey Golston, Bobby Jamison-Travis, Leki Fotu, Sam Roberts

Out: Zacch Pickens, Josh Tupou, Anquin Barnes Jr., Marlon Davidson

For some reason, I feel as though I shouldn’t count out Sam Roberts from this projection, even though he dealt with an offseason issue in which he recovered from surgery. But I also can’t see the Giants sending draft pick Bobby Jamison-Travis to the practice squad.

If Anquin Barnes, who was dealing with something late in camp, ends up healthy, perhaps he lands on the practice squad instead.

Inside Linebackers (4)

In: Arvell Reese, Tremaine Edmunds, Micah McFadden, Jack Kelly

Out: Darius Muasau, Zaire Barnes, Anfernee Orji

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No change here from previous projections. Losing Muasau and Barnes hurts a bit because both are special teams players and you’d have to think a John Harbaugh team can never have too many of those.

Still, then again, Micah McFadden and Jack Kelly can step into those special teams roles, perhaps even offering an upgrade in the process.

Outside Linebackers (3)

In: Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux

Out: Khalid Kareem, Trace Ford, Caleb Murphy

No change from my previous projections. I still think they carry an extra outside linebacker on the practice squad, but I’m not sure which one at this point, as special teams will help decide that.

Safety (4)

In: Jevon Holland, Tyler Nubin, Jason Pinnock, Ar’Darius Washington

Out: Elijah Campbell, Beau Brade, Raheem Layne

Don’t sleep on Jason Pinnock making this team. Pinnock is actually a pretty good blitzer and could see some snaps in that role as defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson leans into more exotic blitz packages.

The other thing to watch at this position is Nubin’s spot. Does he end up sharing time with Pinnock and/or Ar’Darius Washington? And speaking of Washington, he’s a classic Swiss Army knife who offers Wilson a variety of different options on how he can be deployed.

Cornerback (6)

In: Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome II, Colton Hood, Dru Phillips, Deonte Banks, Art Green

Out: Nic Jones, Korie Black, David Long, D.J. James

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interesting thing about the cornerbacks is not so much how many they carry, but who ends up as the starters on the perimeter, as Deonte Banks has continued his strong spring into the summer and is making a push for a starting job.

Could the starting duo actually end up being Banks and Greg Newsome II, or will Paulson Adebo, who didn’t play as well as hoped last year before his knee injury, hang onto his starting job?

I have Art Green sticking around for his special teams play, as he was the team’s best gunner last season.

Nic Jones was also a solid contributor on special teams, but he’s more of a slot cornerback, and I think Ar’Darius Washington is in the lead for that role as well as for Jones’s spot on special teams.

Specialists (3)

In: Kicker Dominic Zvada, Long Snapper Ben Mann, Punter Jordan Stout

Out: Kicker Ben Sauls

The only true competition among this group is at kicker, and to be fair, Dominic Zvada has been the more consistent of the two while Ben Sauls has been up and down.

That said, there is still the matter of who does better on kickoffs, which we haven’t really been able to gauge in practice so far. So while Zvada does have a sizable lead in this competition, it’s not over just yet.

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