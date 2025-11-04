Giants Stand Pat as 2025 NFL Trade Deadline Ends
While the New York Jets were busy wheeling and dealing for some premium draft capital out in Florham Park, the New York Giants had themselves a quiet and uneventful day.
Players such as offensive lineman Evan Neal, receiver Jalin Hyatt, and quarterback Russell Wilson, all of whom were mentioned as possible trade assets, apparently failed to draw any interest around the league and will, for the time being, remain with Big Blue.
Barring something happening when the 2026 league year begins and the next trading cycle starts up again, the Giants, who are not expected to get any comp picks this coming winter, will have seven draft picks, three of which are sixth-rounders and two of which (as of now) are in the top 50.
That combined with a horrid cap situation that, according to Over the Cap shows the Giants as having just $14.558 million total space and minus $3.301 million in effective space (needed to sign players under the Top 51 rule that begins at the start of the new league year), leaves a Giants team that is well on its way to another losing season and a potential new regime in major dire straits.
The Giants' list of needs moving forward is yet another long one, including receiver, cornerback, linebacker, and offensive line.
If he’s retained by team ownership, general manager Joe Schoen is looking at the very strong possibility of having to shed several big contracts, as the Giants have ten players who are due to count for $10+ million on next year’s cap, four of whom will count for $20+ million.
Among those contracts that could potentially be shed (and their savings) include offensive lineman Jon Runyan ($9.25 million), kicker Graham Gano ($4.5 million), linebacker Bobby Okereke ($9 million), and running back Devin Singletary ($5.25 million).
The Giants can also get relief if they part with disappointing draft picks such as running back Eric Gray ($1.145 million) and receiver Jalin Hyatt ($1.517 million).
While there was talk of the Giants potentially looking into adding another receiver who still had years left on his deal to their arsenal to help quarterback Jaxson Dart, the cost, projected to be either a second or third round pick, was believed to be prohibitive for a Giants team that doesn’t have a 2026 third round pick thanks to the Jaxson Dart draft day trade last year.
This leaves the future state of the roster in shambles, as some of New York’s bigger ticket players, like defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left tackle Andrew Thomas, are starting to get up there in age.
But the Giants believe they have a good young core in place, with Dart at quarterback, Malik Nabers at receiver, Cam Skattebo at running back, Marcus Mbow at offensive tackle, Paulson Adebo at cornerback, Jevn Holland and Tyler Nubin at safety, and Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux at outside linebacker.
Again, whether Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are retained by ownership to continue their quest to get the franchise fixed remains to be seen.
Neither is attached at the hip, with a strong possibility that Schoen is retained and that Daboll and his staff are not. Team ownership is likely to wait until the dust settles on the disappointing 2025 season before making any decisions.
