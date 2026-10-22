Giants Injury Report: O-line Looking Better, but Two Key Defenders Still Sidelined
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The New York Giants injury picture appears to be improving, at least on one side of the ball.
Offensive tackles Andrew Thomas (groin), Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), and Marcus Mbow (knee) were all limited participants on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session.
Thomas looks likely to play after the team last week held him out even after he passed the concussion evaluation and despite the offense’s attempt to mount a comeback, even though he had been evaluated for a concussion and passed the tests. But the veteran left tackle has been laboring through his groin injury, raising the question of how much longer he can keep going.
Eluemunor missed last week’s game against the Saints because he couldn’t establish an anchor given his injured leg. His return would be huge as the Giants face a Houston Texans pass rush that features league sack leader Will Anderson Jr., along with Danielle Hunter and Jadeveon Clowney.
Mbow, the swing tackle, is also a key player, as he’d be the first off the bench if Thomas or Eluemunor couldn’t go the distance.
Trending Downward
On the other side of the ball, the Giants remain without two key pieces on defense. Inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (concussion) missed their second straight day of practice, and their statuses for Sunday’s game remain uncertain.
Edmunds wears the radio in his helmet, but if he can’t play, defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said the Giants have options.
“We have options. Micah (McFadden) — he can call a defense. Arvell (Reese) can call a defense. Jack Kelly can call a defense. Zaire (Barnes), we’ve done this in preseason. We’ve done it throughout training camp. All the guys have had the opportunity to call a defense, and we’ll see how it shakes out come Sunday,” he said.
Other Injury News
Tight end Chris Manhertz (calf) was added to the injury report after missing practice on Thursday. Cornerback Colton Hood (concussion), punter Jordan Stout (right knee), and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness) were all upgraded to full participation.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
RT Jermaine Eluemunor
Calf
DNP
Limited
CB Colton Hood
Concussion
Limited
Full
OT Marcus Mbow
Knee
DNP
Limited
S Tyler Nubin
Neck
Limited
Limited
LT Andrew Thomas
Groin
DNP
Limited
TE Theo Johnson
Neck
Limited
Limited
WR Charlie Jones
Achilles
Limited
Limited
P Jordan Stout
Right Knee
Limited
Full
WR Darnell Mooney
Neck
Full
Full
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
Illness
Limited
Full
LB Tremaine Edmunds
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
CB Greg Newsome II
Concussion
DNP
DNP
S Jevon Holland
Concussion (non-contact)
DNP
Limited
CB Paulson Adebo*
Knee
Limited
Limited
TE Thomas Fidone II
Shoulder
Full
Full
TE Chris Manhertz
Calf
DNP
* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.
Bold denotes a change in status.
Texans Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
Knee
DNP
Limited
S Reed Blankenship
Concussion/Hand
DNP
DNP
T Trent Brown
Wrist
DNP
Full
T Blake Fisher
Thumb
DNP
DNP
RB David Montgomery
Groin
DNP
DNP
S Jalen Pitre
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
TE Dalton Schultz
Quad
DNP
Limited
DE Will Anderson, Jr.
NIR-Res
Limited
Full
DE Jadaveon Clowney
Knee
Limited
Full
DE Logan Hall
Knee
Limited
Full
LB Henry To'oTo'o
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
WR Tank Dell
Knee
Full
Full
TE Brevin Jordan
Foot
Limited
G Ed Ingram
Back/Hip
Full
* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.
Bold denotes a change in status.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina