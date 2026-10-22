Giants Injury Report: O-line Looking Better, but Two Key Defenders Still Sidelined

The New York Giants injury picture appears to be improving, at least on one side of the ball.

Offensive tackles Andrew Thomas (groin), Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), and Marcus Mbow (knee) were all limited participants on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session.

Thomas looks likely to play after the team last week held him out even after he passed the concussion evaluation and despite the offense’s attempt to mount a comeback, even though he had been evaluated for a concussion and passed the tests. But the veteran left tackle has been laboring through his groin injury, raising the question of how much longer he can keep going.

Eluemunor missed last week’s game against the Saints because he couldn’t establish an anchor given his injured leg. His return would be huge as the Giants face a Houston Texans pass rush that features league sack leader Will Anderson Jr., along with Danielle Hunter and Jadeveon Clowney.

Mbow, the swing tackle, is also a key player, as he’d be the first off the bench if Thomas or Eluemunor couldn’t go the distance.

Trending Downward

On the other side of the ball, the Giants remain without two key pieces on defense. Inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (concussion) missed their second straight day of practice, and their statuses for Sunday’s game remain uncertain.

Edmunds wears the radio in his helmet, but if he can’t play, defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said the Giants have options.

“We have options. Micah (McFadden) — he can call a defense. Arvell (Reese) can call a defense. Jack Kelly can call a defense. Zaire (Barnes), we’ve done this in preseason. We’ve done it throughout training camp. All the guys have had the opportunity to call a defense, and we’ll see how it shakes out come Sunday,” he said.

Other Injury News

Tight end Chris Manhertz (calf) was added to the injury report after missing practice on Thursday. Cornerback Colton Hood (concussion), punter Jordan Stout (right knee), and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness) were all upgraded to full participation.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status RT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf DNP Limited CB Colton Hood Concussion Limited Full OT Marcus Mbow Knee DNP Limited S Tyler Nubin Neck Limited Limited LT Andrew Thomas Groin DNP Limited TE Theo Johnson Neck Limited Limited WR Charlie Jones Achilles Limited Limited P Jordan Stout Right Knee Limited Full WR Darnell Mooney Neck Full Full OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Illness Limited Full LB Tremaine Edmunds Shoulder DNP DNP CB Greg Newsome II Concussion DNP DNP S Jevon Holland Concussion (non-contact) DNP Limited CB Paulson Adebo* Knee Limited Limited TE Thomas Fidone II Shoulder Full Full TE Chris Manhertz Calf DNP

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

Texans Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status LB Azeez Al-Shaair Knee DNP Limited S Reed Blankenship Concussion/Hand DNP DNP T Trent Brown Wrist DNP Full T Blake Fisher Thumb DNP DNP RB David Montgomery Groin DNP DNP S Jalen Pitre Shoulder DNP DNP TE Dalton Schultz Quad DNP Limited DE Will Anderson, Jr. NIR-Res Limited Full DE Jadaveon Clowney Knee Limited Full DE Logan Hall Knee Limited Full LB Henry To'oTo'o Shoulder Limited Limited WR Tank Dell Knee Full Full TE Brevin Jordan Foot Limited G Ed Ingram Back/Hip Full

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

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