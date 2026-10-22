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Giants Injury Report: O-line Looking Better, but Two Key Defenders Still Sidelined

Andrew Thomas, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Marcus Mbow all practiced on a limited basis, but Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Newsome II missed a second straight day.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds missed his second day of practice.
New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds missed his second day of practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

The New York Giants injury picture appears to be improving, at least on one side of the ball.

Offensive tackles Andrew Thomas (groin), Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), and Marcus Mbow (knee) were all limited participants on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session.

Thomas looks likely to play after the team last week held him out even after he passed the concussion evaluation and despite the offense’s attempt to mount a comeback, even though he had been evaluated for a concussion and passed the tests. But the veteran left tackle has been laboring through his groin injury, raising the question of how much longer he can keep going.

Eluemunor missed last week’s game against the Saints because he couldn’t establish an anchor given his injured leg. His return would be huge as the Giants face a Houston Texans pass rush that features league sack leader Will Anderson Jr., along with Danielle Hunter and Jadeveon Clowney.

Mbow, the swing tackle, is also a key player, as he’d be the first off the bench if Thomas or Eluemunor couldn’t go the distance.

Trending Downward

On the other side of the ball, the Giants remain without two key pieces on defense. Inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (concussion) missed their second straight day of practice, and their statuses for Sunday’s game remain uncertain.

Edmunds wears the radio in his helmet, but if he can’t play, defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said the Giants have options.

“We have options. Micah (McFadden) — he can call a defense. Arvell (Reese) can call a defense. Jack Kelly can call a defense. Zaire (Barnes), we’ve done this in preseason. We’ve done it throughout training camp. All the guys have had the opportunity to call a defense, and we’ll see how it shakes out come Sunday,” he said.

Other Injury News

Tight end Chris Manhertz (calf) was added to the injury report after missing practice on Thursday. Cornerback Colton Hood (concussion), punter Jordan Stout (right knee), and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness) were all upgraded to full participation.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Calf

DNP

Limited

CB Colton Hood

Concussion

Limited

Full

OT Marcus Mbow

Knee

DNP

Limited

S Tyler Nubin

Neck

Limited

Limited

LT Andrew Thomas

Groin

DNP

Limited

TE Theo Johnson

Neck

Limited

Limited

WR Charlie Jones

Achilles

Limited

Limited

P Jordan Stout

Right Knee

Limited

Full

WR Darnell Mooney

Neck

Full

Full

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

Illness

Limited

Full

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

CB Greg Newsome II

Concussion

DNP

DNP

S Jevon Holland

Concussion (non-contact)

DNP

Limited

CB Paulson Adebo*

Knee

Limited

Limited

TE Thomas Fidone II

Shoulder

Full

Full

TE Chris Manhertz

Calf

DNP

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

Texans Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Knee

DNP

Limited

S Reed Blankenship

Concussion/Hand

DNP

DNP

T Trent Brown

Wrist

DNP

Full

T Blake Fisher

Thumb

DNP

DNP

RB David Montgomery

Groin

DNP

DNP

S Jalen Pitre

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

TE Dalton Schultz

Quad

DNP

Limited

DE Will Anderson, Jr.

NIR-Res

Limited

Full

DE Jadaveon Clowney

Knee

Limited

Full

DE Logan Hall

Knee

Limited

Full

LB Henry To'oTo'o

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

WR Tank Dell

Knee

Full

Full

TE Brevin Jordan

Foot

Limited

G Ed Ingram

Back/Hip

Full

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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