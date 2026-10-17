Giants’ Roster Move Hints at Possible Plan for Running Backs Against the Saints

The New York Giants have elevated outside linebacker Trace Ford from their practice squad in their only move before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

By elevating only Ford, who has played 19 defensive snaps and 47 special teams snaps in two games this season and has been elevated twice, the Giants are notably rolling with just four receivers (Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Charlie Jones) against the Saints.

That could mean the Giants plan to have all four of their running backs (Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris, and Devin Singletary) active for this week’s game.

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary could be active for the first time in three weeks when the Giants host the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Singletary has been a healthy scratch for the last three weeks. But given his ability to contribute on special teams and questions about whether Skattebo, the team’s lead back, could see a reduced role because of his fumbling issue, this could be how the Giants want to approach their personnel.

Head coach John Harbaugh was asked Friday where he draws the line between sticking with a struggling player and making a change.

“I don’t know that there is really a rule for it. It’s case-by-case. It depends on your options. It depends on what you’re talking about,” he said.

“There are also levels of establishment in players and things like that. Some things are more up in the air at positions, and some things are more established. It’s just probably more case-by-case.”

Skattebo, now in his second season, has 294 rushing yards, which ranks 16th among running backs. But he’s averaging 0.72 yards before contact, which ranks 35th of 41 qualifying running backs, while his 2.91 yards after contact per carry ranks 20th.

The most glaring number working against Skattebo is his fumble total: three so far, with one lost. The three fumbles rank second among the league’s running backs, behind Buffalo’s James Cook, who has four.

When asked specifically whether there is a point where accountability comes into play for the running backs, Harbaugh said, “Of course. Yes, there is a point.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.