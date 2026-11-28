The New York Giants know that in receiver Malik Nabers, they have a key chess piece they can move around the offensive formation.

One spot where Nabers has seen an increase not only in his deployment but also in his overall production has been the slot, the position held down last year by former Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

With Robinson now in Tennessee (he is on the Titans' injured reserve list), the Giants have gone to more of a "committee" approach in the slot.

Big Blue has leaned primarily on three players there: Nabers, tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Darnell Mooney. The trio has accounted for nine of the team's 14 passing touchdowns from the slot.

Nabers in particular has seen a surprising uptick in his slot snaps. Per Pro Football Focus, Nabers has played 96 slot snaps this season , which is 25.9% of his overall passing-game snaps. He's been targeted on 29.7% of those snaps, and he boasts the fourth-best reception rate from the slot (85.2%).

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Kenny Moore II (23) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's just tough to match him up in there," head coach John Harbaugh said when asked what makes playing Nabers in the slot so appealing. "He's good against zone. He's good against man. I think we've schemed some really good things up for him, and (tight end) Isaiah (Likely) also has been really good in the slot."

To Harbaugh's point, the third-year receiver has caught 61.5% of his targets against man coverage and 73.1% against zone .

Nabers has been physical coming off the line of scrimmage. He has also become an expert at finding the soft spots in zone coverage and settling into them.

Together with Likely, Nabers has made the Giants' slot committee a major advantage that opponents have struggled to figure out.

The Giants' slot combination bodes well for this weekend's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Indy has allowed a 71.3% completion rate on throws to slot receivers, the 13th-highest rate in the league.

The Colts have also allowed six touchdown receptions to slot receivers this season, tied for the eighth-most in the league. Opposing quarterbacks have a 116.5 passer rating when throwing to receivers in the slot, the eighth-worst mark in the league.

"It's tough to find a way to cover those guys in the slot, so we try to get them in there and get them open," Harbaugh said. "I think (offensive coordinator) Matt (Nagy) and the offensive coaches have done a great job of that."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.