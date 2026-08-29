Giants Add Former Ravens DL C.J. Okoye in Latest Harbaugh Reunion

It was only a matter of time before the New York Giants were going to do something to address their struggling defensive line depth, and unsurprisingly, they did so with yet another of head coach John Harbaugh’s former Ravens players.

The Giants acquired defensive lineman C.J. Okoye from the Ravens in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick—one of two the Giants held after acquiring an extra selection in the earlier Joshua Ezeudu trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Another John Harbaugh reunion: The #Giants are trading for DT C.J. Okoye, per me and @RapSheet, sending a 2028 7th-rounder to the #Ravens for the former International Player Pathway participant.



Okoye, who recovered a fumble for Baltimore last night, heads to East Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/r3A3kQpCo3 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2026

Okoye, 6-foot-6 and 370 pounds, hails from Agdogugu, Enugu State, Nigeria, having entered the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 as part of the league’s International Pathway Program.

Okoye, a converted offensive lineman, was with the Ravens and Harbaugh last season. He appeared in 13 games for the Ravens last season and had 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit over that span.

Okoye appeared in all three of the Ravens’ preseason games this summer, playing 50 snaps total on defense. He recorded three pressures and four tackles, while missing one tackle. He had a fumble recovery in the Ravens' 41-3 beatdown of the Washington Commanders in their Friday night preseason finale.

He appears more of a two-down run stopper at this point in his development, an area where the Giants particularly had trouble this summer without Reader and Harris on the field.

This summer, the Giants’ run defense has allowed opponents an average of 3.6 rushing yards per attempt, eighth in the league.

The unit, which has not played projected starting defensive linemen D.J. Reader or Shelby Harris or inside linebacker remain Edmunds, has surrendered six rushing attempts of 10+ yards, tying them for 14th most such runs surrendered.

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