Giants Trade Daniel Faalele to Jaguars After Rough Preseason Showing

Update: The Giants received a sixth-round pick from the Jaguars according to Jacksonville beat writer Ryan O'Halloran.

Daniel Faalele, one of the former Ravens who followed John Harbaugh to the Giants, is headed elsewhere.

The veteran guard, whom the team signed in the offseason to a one-year deal, has been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a Day 3 pick. Newsday first reported the trade.

The 6-foot-8, 380-pounder’s initial signing by the Giants raised some eyebrows considering his struggles with the Ravens.

The starter at right guard for Baltimore last year, Faalele allowed 30 pressures . Since becoming a starter back in 2024, Faalele has allowed a whopping 62 pressures in regular-season games over that span, tied for 27th most among offensive linemen.

Faalele, whose one-year deal with the Giants was a veteran salary benefit, played in 13 preseason snaps with the Giants in their 13-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week, all of those coming with the second-team offense at left guard.

Faalele's move to the left side was brought about by the Giants having drafted Francis Mauigoa in the first round to play right guard. His moving to left guard presented an uphill battle because it is a position that he had not played previously in the regular season since turning pro in 2022.

Predictably, Faalele struggled, giving up one sack after whiffing on the block. His run blocking also left much to be desired, as it was more absorptive than punishing.

The removal of Faalele at left guard means that Aaron Stinnie, who had a far better showing than the backups at left guard, may have taken a step forward in solidifying his spot on the roster.

Stinnie, who can also give the team emergency snaps at center if need be, is entering his third season with the Giants in a reserve role.

In his first two campaigns with New York, he allowed just eight pressures in 254 offensive snaps.

In the preseason opener, the 32-year-old Stinnie played with power, and proved himself to be a valuable backup who can fill in on a moment’s notice.

Stinnie, unlike Faalele, has been a career left guard, dating back to his time with the Titans and Bucs in 2019.

The Giants now have an open roster spot to fill on their 90-man training camp roster. (They have a roster exemption for OL Jarrod Gray, who came to them via the International Pathway Program.)

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.