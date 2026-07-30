Bold Predictions for Giants Training Camp — Including a Surprise Starter at Guard

The New York Giants finally kicked off their first training camp under John Harbaugh this week, carrying raised expectations to West Virginia.

After sweeping personnel changes and an almost completely new staff, the roster is still far from settled. Multiple position battles, including a wide receiver pecking order still in flux and an unclear split at running back, will be settled in the coming weeks.

These camp predictions highlight just how much could still change for the Giants this summer.

Malachi Fields Breaks Into the Starting Lineup for Week 1

New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Nabers is the Giants’ top wide receiver. Whether he’ll be ready to go in Week 1 is still up in the air, though his absence from the PUP list is an encouraging sign. Behind him, the hierarchy of the wide receiver room isn’t fully established.

New York added six receivers this offseason, signing Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios, and drafting Malachi Fields in the third round. With Darius Slayton returning in the second year of his contract, the receiver room has become crowded.

Slayton was a starter last season, but he failed to live up to his cap hit. His 538 yards and one touchdown were each his lowest marks since 2021.

The Giants were aggressive in their efforts to draft Fields, trading three mid-round picks to move up for the former Notre Dame wideout.

The rookie impressed in minicamp and OTAs with his physical style of play. His ability as a blocker should quickly ingratiate him with his coaches, as he earned a PFF run blocking grade of 65.6 in his final collegiate season.

If he can continue his momentum into training camp, Fields could overtake Slayton in the starting lineup.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Doesn’t Make it Through the Preseason

New York Giants wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the previously discussed crowded wide receiver room, at least one recognizable veteran is bound to miss out on a roster spot.

The Giants kept six receivers on the initial 53-man roster last season. If they continue the trend, Beckham Jr., Smith-Schuster, and Berrios are likely competing for one spot.

Beckham's history with the franchise and the positive reports on his early performance give him the early edge. General manager Joe Schoen told reporters that he was impressed with “how well he moved.”

This position battle might not take long to be decided. If Smith-Schuster struggles to impress in the coming weeks, Harbaugh may choose to cut him early to give younger players increased reps.

Jon Runyan Loses Starting Left Guard Spot

New York Giants guard Jon Runyan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jon Runyan has held down the Giants’ starting left guard spot since joining via free agency in 2024. He’s been competent, allowing just four sacks in two years, but his PFF run-blocking grade of 49.2 in 2025 left something to be desired.

Runyan is a technician, relying on footwork and hand placement to keep defenders in front of him.

Historically, Harbaugh has preferred bigger “mauler” types at guard. He even signed the hulking Daniel Faalele this offseason, who previously started under Harbaugh for the Baltimore Ravens.

Faalele doesn’t have NFL experience playing on the left, but if he can make the transition, his physical style could be enough to unseat Runyan in the starting lineup.

Damon Bankston Emerges as Top Return Man

New York Giants running back Damon Bankston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie UDFA running back Damon Bankston is a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but his versatility gives him a unique advantage.

Bankston was an excellent kick returner at New Mexico last year, returning 12 kicks for 450 yards and two touchdowns. He finished second in the nation in yards per kick return among players with at least ten attempts, only behind first-round pick Jadarian Price.

Singletary, Braxton Berrios, and Deonte Banks will also compete for kick return roles. Bankston will look to prove that he has the juice to beat them out in camp.

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