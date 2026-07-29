New York Giants Training Camp Live Updates: Notes from Practice No. 1

The New York Giants hold their first training camp practice under new head coach John Harbaugh today down at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with no shortage of storylines.

From the competition for the open starting cornerback job to sorting out the wide receiver picture and hoping that the defensive line has enough talent to get the team through the upcoming season, it’s an exciting time for the Giants and their fan base. Harbaugh looks to erase the stench of losing that has overpowered the team the last three seasons.

“It's all football all the time,” Harbaugh said last month when asked why he loves training camp so much. “If you love football, you love training camp.”

Ready to hit the field in West Virginia 👏 pic.twitter.com/qJYBIU5kAn — New York Giants (@Giants) July 29, 2026

The Giants enter training camp relatively healthy–only defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (Achilles) begins the summer on the PUP list, which was to be expected given the nature of the injury he suffered in May.

All eyes, though, will be on receiver Malik Nabers, who avoided landing on the PUP. Nabers is still not believed to be at 100% to handle a full workload, but the important thing will be for him to ramp up his workload each day without any setbacks. Nabers’ progress will be instrumental to second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart’s development and to the offense in general.

Defensively, there will be great interest in how Dennard Wilson’s deceptive, aggressive scheme plays out. In other words, expect the unexpected when it comes to what Wilson has up his sleeve for the coming season.

As always, check back for the relevant news after each day of practice ends. In the interim, follow along with the live blog (which begins at 1:00 p.m. ET) for updates from the media sessions.

Please note that media are no longer allowed to live-tweet during practice so that the blog may be sparse during the scheduled practice block from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

However, general manager Joe Schoen is scheduled to speak to the media at 1:00 p.m., and both John Harbaugh and select players are set to speak after practice, starting at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Check back for complete coverage of that and more from Giants training camp.

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