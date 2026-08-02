Giants’ Week 1 Training Camp Standouts: Malik Nabers, Abdul Carter, and More Turn Heads

Just like that, the New York Giants training camp is not only through the mandatory acclimation period; it’s also off to a strong start under the watchful eye of head coach John Harbaugh.

This camp thus far has Tom Coughlin-like vibes in that it’s been very structured, efficiently run, and, for the most part, clean in terms of notable mistakes. And it’s also given the players a chance to shine, particularly in those spots where there is peak competition.

So who has stood out in this first week of camp? Let’s run through it.

Outside Linebacker Abdul Carter

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although he’s at an advantage considering that the team hasn’t been in pads yet, the fact that Carter has been able to get quality and successful reps against Andrew Thomas, the Giants' best offensive lineman, says a lot.

Thomas isn’t easy to get past, pads or no pads. Carter, who finished last season riding high on a wave of success, has more than held his own against a top left tackle, which bodes well for a defense that is expecting big things from the former Penn State star as he enters Year No. 2.

The Running Backs

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and running back Devin Singletary | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and the rest of the running backs have to be loving camp life under Harbaugh. In the past, work on the run game would be mostly reserved for days when the pads were on, but again, this is a new era under Harbaugh, who has had the players go right to work running the ball.

While there hasn’t been any live contact, the fact that the running backs are getting a chance to work at partial speed behind the more frequently used gap-blocking scheme will only help them when the tempo increases and the pads do go on starting Monday.

Running Back Cam Skattebo

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Skattebo deserves another round of kudos for finally admitting that it’s time for him to ground the backflips that he’s been doing away from the football field that have undoubtedly given both Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen a few extra gray hairs, especially when Skattebo failed to land his most recent one at the Fanatics event last month.

Skattebo was initially defiant in defending his actions, saying that he has been doing backflips since he was a child and that he was going to be who he was. But after having had conversations with Schoen and Harbaugh, Skattebo took accountability for his ill-advised actions and vowed to save any celebratory backflips for touchdown celebrations.

Receiver Malik Nabers

Jul 30, 2026; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) walks into a media interview after practice during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nabers has been working hard over the last several weeks, away from the prying eyes of the public and media. That he made enough progress to avoid landing on the PUP list is not just a win for him; it’s a win for the entire team.

Nabers still isn’t 100% to where he can get through a full practice, and Harbaugh himself said that might be a while before that happens. But Nabers has shown that he can indeed run, cut, and plant during these early days of practice, which is encouraging.

Whether he’s ready for Week 1 is still too close to call, but by not landing on the PUP list, Nabers can continue doing all that’s possible for him to make it happen in a quest for Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Defensive Lineman Darius Alexander

New York Giants defensive tackle Darius Alexander | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in the spring, we told you that Alexander, the second-year defender out of Toledo, was getting a good look with the first-team defense. Some thought that perhaps that was a result of the veteran defensive linemen that the team had signed not being present for those practices in which the media was allowed to watch.

Turns out that Alexander has a very good chance of winning a starting job on the defensive line next to projected starting nose guard D.J. Reader.

Alexander made one of the highlight plays of camp, an interception when he dropped into coverage. He’s also been able to generate some pressure up front and has been active around the ball. If he continues on this path, the Giants will have one very big pre-camp question answered very early.

Cornerback Deonte Banks

Jul 30, 2026; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) participates in a drill during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anyone thought that Banks’s solid spring might have been a mirage, think again. Banks remains very much in the thick of the CB2 competition with Greg Newsome II and rookie Colton Hood.

Perhaps most encouraging is that so far, there have been zero mentions of Banks failing to get his head turned around in coverage, which was a frequent issue last summer.

If Banks can finally shed that draft bust label that’s been slowly attaching itself to his name, defensive backs coach Addison Lynch should get a bonus in his paycheck.

Outside Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux

Jul 30, 2026; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) and New York Giants defensive tackle Darius Alexander (91) drill during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an NFL world where players let their egos run amok and stage hold-ins while they await either a trade or a new contract, Kayvon Thibodeaux, who fits into the contract category, deserves mad props for coming in and putting his nose to the grindstone.

Given his injury history–he’s landed on IR in each of the last two seasons- that’s something of a risk for Thibodeaux, but he’s been willing to gamble on himself, and so far, he’s off to a roaring start. Extra kudos to him for not raising a fuss over having to work with the second-string defense, which some guys might not have taken too well.

Team President John Mara

New York Giants co-owner John Mara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team co-owner John Mara has been a steady presence at camp, a heartwarming thing to see considering he’s still battling cancer. As anyone who has ever had cancer treatments before knows, they can drain the energy out of a person, making even the simplest of things a challenge.

That Mara is well enough to be outdoors watching his beloved Giants is a huge win for him and a very positive sign that he’s not letting the dreaded disease win.

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