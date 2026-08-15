Giants vs. Vikings Preseason Opener: Time, TV Channel, and What to Watch For

The New York Giants dominated preseason play last year, only to stumble their way to a 4-13 record in the regular season. This year, under John Harbaugh's leadership , they will try to apply the lessons learned in these exhibition games to the new campaign. That mission begins versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Ready to show fans that this is indeed a new football team, Big Blue will battle the Purple and Gold this Saturday afternoon. Harbaugh and many players have stressed the importance of bringing physicality and intensity consistently.

Nobody wants to empty the gas tank in a preseason matchup, but these next three weeks will still be a welcome opportunity for this team to put its words into action.

How will Jaxson Dart read the defense? Will new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy emphasize the rushing attack? How will a secondary that is a work in progress handle itself?

Can New York keep its penalty count low? Will a revamped interior defensive line and linebacking group step up against the run? Will undrafted kicker Dominic Zvada continue to display nerves of steel?

These are just some of the questions Harbaugh and company are looking to answer this weekend, and moving forward. Considering there is a new coaching staff in town, the Giants could gain plenty by giving their starters some reps .

The outcomes of these preseason games are irrelevant—that was painfully obvious in 2025—but the squad must use these tune-ups to establish its new identity.

Be sure to check in with New York Giants On SI for pre-game, in-game, and postgame coverage.

Giants (0-0) vs. Vikings (0-0)

Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These two playoff hopefuls will collide in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, Aug. 15. Opening kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Series History

This is the first time the Giants and Vikings have met in the preseason in 23 years. New York is 13-20 all-time versus Minnesota, but they hold a 3-1 edge in the playoffs.

In their most recent regular-season meeting, the Vikings defeated the Giants, 16-13, at MetLife Stadium in Week 16 of the 2025 season. The Giants’ last win over the Vikings came on January 15, 2023 (Wild Card round), by a score of 31-24.

Daniel Jones reached his Giants peak in an NFC Wild Card clash on Jan. 15, 2023, accumulating almost 400 total yards of offense and throwing two touchdowns in a 31-24 road victory. That gusty performance marks the franchise's last postseason victory.

The Giants have dropped the last two head-to-head matchups, however, including a 16-13 loss last December.

Television

The game will air on NBC 4 NY. Bob Papa will serve as the play-by-play man, and Giants legends Carl Banks and Phil Simms will operate as analysts, and former Giants tight end Howard Cross will be the sideline reporter.

Radio

Fans can listen to the action on WFAN 101.9 FM. Paul Dottino (play-by-play) and Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman Shaun O'Hara (analyst) will be on the call, and John Schmeelk will roam the sidelines.

Referee

Clete Blakeman, who is entering his 17th NFL season as an official, will lead the crew on Saturday.

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