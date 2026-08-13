Dolphins vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1

The Miami Dolphins began a rebuild in this offseason, moving on from several coaches and players including Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa. It's likely going to be a rough 2026 seasons for fans of the team, but the future is bright for Miami if the right moves are made.

They'll begin their 2026 preseason with a matchup against the Washington Commanders, who are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season.

Most starters will rest in this game after extensive work in the joint practice held between these two teams, but the Dolphins' new quarterback Malik Willis is expected to get some reps.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this game.

Dolphins vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dolphins -3.5 (-108)

Commanders +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Dolphins -170

Commanders +142

Total

OVER 36.5 (-112)

UNDER 36.5 (-108)

Dolphins vs. Commanders How to Watch Preseason Week 1

Date: Friday, August 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Northwest Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS4 (Miami), WUSA9 (D.C.)

Dolphins record: 0-0

Commanders record: 0-0

Dolphins vs. Commanders Betting Trends

Dan Quinn is 7-20 straight up and 7-19-1 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Dolphins vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch

Malik Willis, QB - Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis is going to be one of the more fascinating quarterbacks to watch this season. The third round pick in 2022 NFL Draft had a rough start to his career in Tennessee, resulting in him eventually going to Green Bay to serve as Jordan Love's backup. He started three games the past two seasons for the Packers, and he looked great in all of them, completing 78.7% of passes and a quarterback rating of 134.6. The sample size is small, but he was impressive enough to earn a chance to start for the Dolphins this season. If he can make something out of nothing on a rebuilding team, the Dolphins may make him the quarterback of their future.

Dolphins vs. Commanders Prediction and Best Bet

The No. 1 factor I consider when betting on NFL preseason is how coaches have historically handled exhibition games. Some coaches use it solely as an evaluation tool, while others try their best to get the win. Dan Quinn belongs to the former of the two categories, sporting a 7-19-1 record against the spread in his time as a head coach in Atlanta and Washington.

Meanwhile, Miami is a young team with a lot of players who feel they have something to prove. Willis getting playing time in this game should also help the Dolphins get off to a hot start.

I'll lay the points with the Dolphins.

Pick: Dolphins -3.5 (-108) via DraftKings

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