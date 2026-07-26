Giants Cut Ties With C.J. Ravenell Just Weeks After Claiming Him

The New York Giants made another pair of roster moves on Saturday, waiving outside linebacker Cam Jones and defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell, the latter of whom was waived with a non-football injury.

Ravenell is something of a surprise considering the Giants just picked him up off waivers from the Tennessee Titans back on July 7 to compete for a spot on the defensive line.

Ravenell originally signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Missouri Western in 2024. He was unable to make the Ravens’ 53-man roster, but instead landed on the team’s practice squad.

The following year, he once again was unable to make the 53-man roster. Instead of landing back on the Ravens’ practice squad, he was claimed off waivers by the Titans, whose defensive coordinator was Dennard Wilson, now the Giants’ defensive coordinator.

Ravenell appeared in 14 games with one start, recording six tackles and a forced fumble with the Titans. The nature of his injury was not disclosed.

With Ravenell, who also spent some time on Giants head coach John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens teams in the past, now no longer in the picture, the Giants are down three defensive linemen ahead of the start of training camp on Tuesday.

Defensive linemen Roy Robertson-Harris (Achilles) and Sam Roberts (undisclosed) were two of the three players the team put on the PUP list on Friday.

The third player was tight end Thomas Fidone II, who is recovering from a cleanup to his foot in the spring.

The Giants currently have 88 players, not counting the roster exemption for tackle Jarrod Gray, who was assigned to them via the league’s International Pathway Program.

They are all but certain to add a defensive lineman to shore up the depth before they begin practice on Wednesday at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Jones, who was signed to a one-year deal with the Giants in the spring worth $1.3 million and which included a $75,000 signing bonus and $400,000 in unlikely-to-be-earned incentives, also had $150,000 of his $1.145 million base salary guaranteed , according to Spotrac, bringing his total guaranteed money to $225,000.

That $225,000 in guaranteed money will count toward the Giants’ dead money column.

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