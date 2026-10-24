Giants Activate Paulson Adebo, Place Tremaine Edmunds on IR Ahead of Texans Game

The New York Giants’ roster churn continued Saturday as the team activated cornerback Paulson Adebo from injured reserve. It placed inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on IR with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Adebo, who was placed on IR at the start of the season with a knee injury, will get the start at cornerback with Greg Newsome II (concussion) declared out this week.

“He’s a legit corner. He’s a cover corner, he tackles. He’s been a high-end corner in this league. I think he’s really determined to play that way,” head coach John Harbaugh said of Adebo and what the cornerback can bring to the defense.

“I think he’s finally probably healthy and ready to go. I can’t wait to see it.”

Adebo is in the middle of a three-year, $54 million contract with the Giants that included $38.5 million guaranteed and $34.75 million fully guaranteed.

However, he lost his starting job this summer to Deonte Banks, who, along with Newsome, has been the starting cornerback tandem for the Giants.

Two Giants ' Statuses Downgraded for Sunday

The Giants downgraded two players who originally had questionable designations, tight end Theo Johnson (neck) and safety Jevon Holland (concussion).

Johnson did not make the trip with the team to Houston. Holland is believed to have traveled with the team, but it doesn't matter as he's been declared out for Sunday.

Practice Squad Elevations

New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In other roster news, receiver Jalin Hyatt, who has been sitting on the team’s practice squad this season, is one of two standard practice squad elevations this week.

Hyatt was the team’s third-round pick in 2023. He has appeared in 41 games with 10 starts over three seasons and has 36 receptions for 470 yards and no touchdowns.

The Giants have only been carrying four receivers of late and last week they nearly lost one when Darnell Mooney suffered an injury that cut into his playing time.

New York also elevated safety Raheem Layne from the practice squad to give them added depth what with Tyler Nubin (neck) having a questionable designation and Holland having been downgraded to out.

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