Giants QB Debate Heats Up After McCarthy’s Record-Setting Comeback Bid

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season seemingly secure as Big Blue’s starting quarterback.

After all, the 32-year-old had thrown for 805 yards, six touchdowns, to only three interceptions since being named the team’s QB1 after incumbent Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

Unfortunately for both Winston and the Giants, two costly second-half interceptions led coach John Harbaugh to insert backup J.J. McCarthy with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of New York’s eventual 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium.

For Winston, the day ended with a great deal of regret.

“It's play to play, and it's always about winning the next play,” Winston told reporters postgame.

“Personally, just left a lot of plays out there that I could have executed better.

While Winston played a relatively safe first-half by his standards, his day began to unravel with just over 4:23 left in the third quarter. While attempting to find receiver Malik Nabers, Saints cornerback Martin Emerson, Jr. intercepted Winston. New Orleans capitalized on the turnover, as kicker Daniel Carlson made a 51-yard field goal to put the Saints ahead 27-10.

After New York’s defense forced a three-and-out on the Saints’ first possession in the fourth quarter, Winston threw his second costly interception of the day—a deep attempt to find Likely that Saints safety Julian Blackmon snagged and returned nearly 20 yards. New Orleans needed only two plays to score a touchdown which put them ahead 34-10.

Harbaugh had seen enough, and Winston knew it. The HC of the NYG turned the Giants offense over to McCarthy on their next possession.

“I believe just all in all, it's a play-to-play game, and being able to focus on executing with elite operation is the most important thing in front of the quarterback position,” Winston reflected. “The decisions are over the outcomes. And, when I look back at that game, there were some plays that I left out there that could have helped us.”

Making the change to McCarthy nearly reversed the team’s second-half misfortunes. The 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft went 11-of-21 for 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception — ultimately orchestrating three fourth-quarter scoring drives. In fact, his 243 passing yards were the most in an 11-minute span in NFL history.

Though Winston may have been understandably dejected by his game day demotion, he credited McCarthy for helping New York get back on track.

“Man, he was able to rally us up, and he did a great job. I was proud of him, proud of what he did,” Winston said.

“I'm just happy he played well. At the end of the day, it's about winning. As long as we're winning,” he added. “I think all of us are going to be happy with that. I can only focus on how I can improve and get better. Today, it wasn't good enough for our team to get a win. I'm looking more internally than outwardly. I think J.J. did a good job.”

Has Jameis Winston Lost His Starting Job?

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) throws a pass during a week 6 NFL football game between New York Giants and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given McCarthy’s late-game heroics, questions have already begun to arise about the immediate future of the Giants’ quarterback position. While the Michigan product maximized his opportunity against the Saints in Week 6, Winston’s earlier performances shouldn’t be overlooked.

After all, the 12-year veteran is just one week removed from completing 61% of his passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns in New York’s 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders. He also rushed five times for 27 yards, marking the only time since 1950 that a Giant has thrown for 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing touchdowns, and 25+ rushing yards in the same game.

In that regard, Harbaugh has seemingly recognized the complexity of the decision he and his staff are about to make.

“It’s not even up for discussion or conversation right now,” Harbaugh said from his postgame pulpit. “We’ve got to go back and go to work.

“I have no problem with Jameis whatsoever,” he added. “I love the way he competes, I love the way he fights, all those kinds of things. He was up and down today for sure, but those things will all be decided not 10 minutes after a game.”

As the team prepares for its upcoming Week 7 matchup with the Houston Texans, Winston will continue to approach each day with the same resolve, even though his status as the team’s starter is beyond his control. Yet Winston knows that he must be prepared to help his team in any way possible. When and if his number is called, the veteran quarterback will be ready, just as he has been all season.

“That’s the decision that he’ll have to make,” Winston said. “What I would love is to just put myself in a better position to execute. And that starts with me. Things that I can control: going out there every single play, doing my very best.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.