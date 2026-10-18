Giants Comeback Bid Falls Short in 34-27 Loss to Saints

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The New York Giants nearly pulled off a comeback in their Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Amid pleasant autumn weather at MetLife Stadium, the Giants nearly erased a 24-point fourth-quarter deficit — after surrendering a 10-point lead in the first half — in an eventual 34-27 loss to the Saints.

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston completed 14 of 26 passes for 152 yards with one touchdown. However, two costly Winston interceptions led coach John Harbaugh to install backup J.J. McCarthy for much of the second half.

The 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft went 11-of-21 for 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception — ultimately orchestrating three fourth-quarter scoring drives. Yet the Giants couldn't convert on 4th-and-1 at the Saints’ 14-yard line with time expiring.

With the loss, the Giants drop to 3-2-1through six games in the 2026 NFL season.

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) drops back to pass against New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Summary

First Half

The Giants struck first in Week 6 by compiling a 12-play, 93-yard scoring drive on their second possession. Receiver Darnell Mooney showcased his rushing skills by ripping a 20-yard run on 1st-and-10 from New York’s own 23.

Winston connected with tight end Isaiah Likely twice for 11 and 24 yards, respectively, advancing the Giants deep into Saints’ territory.

Facing 3rd-and-6 at New Orleans’ 17, New York’s veteran quarterback beat the defensive pressure to find running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. for the 17-yard catch-and-run, giving Big Blue an early 7-0 lead on the leaping touchdown.

TRACE LEAPS IN FOR SIX 🫡



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/46WyC4t2iK — New York Giants (@Giants) October 18, 2026

New York’s second scoring series took 4:27 off the clock in the second quarter. Winston led the Giants on a 10-play, 39-yard drive, highlighted by a 19-yard pass to receiver Malik Nabers to put the Giants into the Saints’ side of the field.

Despite taking what would have been a six-yard loss on a sack from New Orleans defender Vernon Broughton — who easily bypassed Giants guard Sisi Mauigoa — the hit was ruled a head-to-head penalty, which advanced New York 15 yards into the red zone. Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada connected on a 34-yard field goal, extending the Giants' lead to 10-0.

New Orleans, however, refused to be held scoreless in the first half. In just 1:09, quarterback Tyler Shough used six plays to advance his team 16 yards, 12 of which came on a pass over the middle to receiver Chris Olave. Saints kicker Daniel Carlson made a 58-yard field goal to put his team up 10-3.

In a reversal of fortune, Giants returner Charlie Jones fumbled the ensuing kickoff, allowing Saints tight end Oscar Delp to recover at New York’s 28-yard line.

Shough scrambled for 25 yards to the Giants’ 3-yard line before he threw a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Bryce Lance. Carlson’s extra point tied the game at 10 to close the first half.

Second Half

The Saints marched into the second half, determined to build on the momentum they gained from their late second-quarter surge.

On their opening drive in the third quarter, Shough led his team on a 5-play, 79-yard scoring drive. While the series was highlighted by a 17-yard run from Saints running back CJ Donaldson, it was also defined by a 15-yard roughing-the-passer penalty on defender Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Star back Alvin Kamara provided the crescendo, taking Shough’s short pass for a 31-yard score. Carlson’s extra point gave the Saints their first lead of the day at 17-10.

New York’s regression continued on the Saints’ next offensive possession. After the Giants were forced to punt, New Orleans traveled 52 yards on nine plays, highlighted by a 10-yard completion to Olave to put the visitors at the doorstep of the red zone. Shough took the ball into the end zone himself on the one-yard QB sneak, giving his club a 24-10 lead.

New Orleans ended the third quarter by adding three more points to their lead with a six-play, 30-yard series.

After cornerback Martin Emerson, Jr. intercepted Winston in Saints territory, running backs Kendra Miller and Kamara helped put the team in position for Carlson to attempt a 51-yard field goal. New Orleans began to pull away, taking a 27-10 advantage.

After New York’s defense forced a three-and-out on New Orleans’ first possession in the fourth quarter, Winston threw his second costly interception of the day—a deep attempt to find Likely that Saints safety Julian Blackmon snagged.

Taking over at the Giants' 21-yard line, Shough needed only two plays to find Olave for the 18-yard touchdown pass, giving New Orleans a commanding 34-10 lead.

Still, the home team had some fight remaining.

With Winston yielding the ball to McCarthy, the Giants engineered three straight scoring drives. The Michigan product’s first scoring series saw New York advance 52 yards on six plays, culminating in a 5-yard touchdown run from Tyrone Tracy. The Saints cut the lead to 34-18 after a successful two-point conversion.

McCarthy once again orchestrated some late-game magic, taking the Giants 73 yards on just three plays. He tossed his first touchdown as a Giant — a 24-yard strike to Isaiah Likely.

Despite the failed two-point conversion, the Giants climbed back into the game at 34-24.

J.J. finds Isaiah Likely 🙌



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/0fLSL9TMTV — New York Giants (@Giants) October 18, 2026

New York appeared determined to complete the comeback, as McCarthy led a seven-play, 69-yard drive which was capped by a successful 41-yard field goal attempt. With just over two minutes remaining, the Giants had sliced New Orleans’ lead to 34-27.

Unfortunately, Big Blue couldn't put any additional points on the board. Despite starting their final possession with a 28-yard run from McCarthy, the quarterback’s fourth-down pass to Likely was incomplete. The Giants ultimately turned the ball over on downs, allowing New Orleans to take one snap in victory formation.

FINAL: New Orleans 34, New York 27

Injury Report

Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

New York receiver Darnell Mooney was evaluated for a neck injury in the third quarter. His return was officially listed as questionable.

Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas left the game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Thomas entered the contest questionable with a groin injury.

Blue Notes

The Giants celebrated Crucial Catch in Week 6. Crucial Catch is a league-wide campaign that partners with the American Cancer Society to promote cancer prevention, early detection, and risk reduction.

In addition to “Crucial Catch” campaign signage adorning MetLife Stadium, Winston personally hosted 10 breast cancer survivors in observance of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jameis Winston is hosting 10 breast cancer survivors at today's game 🩷#CrucialCatch pic.twitter.com/FZQHuMAYhB — New York Giants (@Giants) October 18, 2026

NFC East Recap

The Philadelphia Eagles, playing without incumbent starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots), dropped to 2-4 following a 25-14 defeat to the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Dallas Cowboys (2-3) will take the field for Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers (3-2) at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Washington Commanders (1-3-1) are also on the road in Week 6, as they head west to Santa Clara, CA. The Commanders will face off against the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Levi’s Stadium on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

What’s Next?

The Giants will face off against the Houston Texans (2-4) at Reliant Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on October 25.

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