Why an Odell Beckham Jr. Reunion Is the Giants’ Ultimate Safety Net

As the New York Giants said goodbye to one first-round draft pick, they could be inching closer to welcoming home another.

Fresh off the Dexter Lawrence trade to the Bengals, now comes word via the NFL Network that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr had a workout for the team , with the New York Post taking the report a step further by claiming Beckham was sent for a physical in what could signal a possible reunion.

Beckham, who spent one season with Giants head coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore, has made no secret of his desire to rejoin the Giants, who selected him No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL draft.

What This Means for the Draft

The Giants have been linked to wanting to add another X-receiver to a group that includes Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and newcomers Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen was recently out in Arizona to attend Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson’s private workout, raising speculation that the Giants could be eyeing the receiver with the No. 10 pick they acquired in the Lawrence trade.

But it also can’t be ruled out that Schoen was merely on an information gathering mission to see for himself how Tyson, who had injury issues, looked in the event that another team behind the Giants in the draft order wanted to trade up to acquire him.

Draft aside, a possible driving force behind this move is likely Nabers and his ongoing rehab from a season-ending ACL injury suffered in Week 4 of last season.

While the Giants have been encouraged by Nabers’ recovery, general manager Joe Schoen and Harbaugh have both sounded uncertain about when Nabers might actually be ready to return to the field.

Beckham, if deemed healthy enough and still in possession of some of those athletic traits that made him so exciting to watch, could potentially pick up some of the slack if Nabers had to miss a game or two to complete his recovery.

Even when Nabers returns, the Giants have long been thought to want to add another X-type of receiver to the mix. Beckham could very well be in the running for that role if, again, he still has something left in the gas tank.

The Giants are unlikely to sign Beckham before this week’s draft in Pittsburgh, as they are likely to want to explore their options.

But Beckham, who isn’t believed to have been in high demand, might just be willing to wait that out if it means an opportunity to rejoin the team that gave him a chance to become a star.

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