Jaxson Dart Is "Puzzled" Why He Keeps Ending Up in the Blue Medical Tent

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart found himself in a familiar place during Saturday’s 13-10 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings: the blue medical tent.

Dart, who in two drives completed three of his four pass attempts for 26 yards and a touchdown, was sacked twice in the game.

The second sack, by Vikings safety Jay Ward, flattened Dart, who was slow to get up. When he did, he was immediately sent to the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a head injury.

After the game, Dart tried to take the high road about his sixth trip in just over a season to the medical tent for a concussion evaluation, but it was clear he was slightly frustrated.

“I really respect the rules and the thought behind the NFL's efforts to keep players healthy and reviewing things, but at the same time, I’m still puzzled by it just feeling like every time that I get hit, I find my way in there,” Dart said.

“I still try to wrap my head around it, but that’s all that I’m going to say about that situation."

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is sacked during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dart missed two plays before coming back to throw a touchdown pass to rookie Malachi Fields that gave the Giants a 7-3 lead before the first-team offense’s night was done.

If head coach John Harbaugh’s heart jumped into his throat after witnessing his starting quarterback get up slowly before being summoned to the blue medical tent, he wasn’t willing to admit to it.

“My feeling at that moment was we need to block better,” he said.

The Dart situation, while ending on a happy note, save for the loss, underscored the dilemma Harbaugh had to weigh regarding the risk-reward of playing his starters in the preseason.

Ultimately, with both the offense and defense getting used to new systems, Harbaugh decided to take his chances.

“They got reps in a game, which they're not going to get until the first game if you don't play them in the preseason,” he said. “(The Vikings) played their whole starting defense. We played about half our starting defense to start the game.

“So, I decided not to play some of those starting defensive guys for that reason. I thought that they would benefit more from not playing.

"They played their whole starting defense. I think we played all of our starting offense, except for our left tackle, and I felt like he didn't need it. He would be fine. But I felt like the other guys playing together was important, especially with Jaxson out there.”

The two sacks and head injury scare aside, Harbaugh sounded pleased with the payoff.

“Our quarterback got two – got, I don't know, 10, 15 plays out there of good football? So, he's going to be that much better for the regular season than he would have been if he hadn't played those games. And we got out of it healthy. So, it worked.”

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