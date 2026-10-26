J.J. McCarthy Delivers a Winning Debut as Giants Starter, Beating Texans in Overtime

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy is clearly enjoying his change of scenery.

Making his first start for New York since being acquired via trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28, McCarthy, the 10th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, led the Giants on four scoring drives en route to a 27-21 Week 7 victory in overtime against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.

McCarthy completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4% completion) for 252 yards, earning a passer rating of 99.1. Across four quarters and overtime, the 23-year-old showcased his multifaceted skill set while maintaining a calm, cool, and collected demeanor.

McCarthy gave the Giants (4-2-1) exactly what they needed to topple the Texans. Despite throwing neither a touchdown pass nor an interception, the Giants’ new starter had only one number on his mind.

“Truly the only stat I care about is going 1-0,” McCarthy said from his postgame podium. “I couldn’t care less how we get it done. At the end of the day, you want to perform well. You want to execute well.”

“I’m as happy as I can be,” he added. “Whether I’m throwing the touchdowns, I’m as happy as I can be. At the end of the day, all that matters is getting that victory.”

Though he may be best suited to an offense built on zone reads, designed runs, and RPO packages, McCarthy showed his prowess in the deep passing game during the first half. The former Michigan Wolverine connected with star receiver Malik Nabers for 42 yards, wideout Malachi Fields for 47, and tight end Thomas Fidone II for a 29-yard near-touchdown.

When the Giants’ running game came to life in the second half, McCarthy adjusted his approach, using the underneath area to let the running backs find productive yardage.

All the while, McCarthy exuded the look and feel of a team leader while staying focused on his job.

“It’s the same thing that goes through my mind every time I step on the field, practice, or game,” he said. “What can I do in those six seconds to the best of my ability to help this team move the ball and help this team win?

“I just had a blast out there with these guys,” he continued. “We had a great week of practice and just executed at a really high level. To be able to go watch the tape and find ways to get better, that’s the No. 1 thing we’re focused on right now.”

J.J. McCarthy is Focused on the Future

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) reacts after defeating the Houston Texans in overtime at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCarthy’s rise to the top of the Giants’ quarterback depth chart has been remarkable. Originally considered the third option behind then-starter Jameis Winston and scout-team quarterback Jake Haener, the ex-Viking quickly grasped the Giants’ playbook while showing comfort in coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense.

Though he was used only in select packages in the Giants’ 27-27 Week 5 tie with the Washington Commanders, McCarthy took the offensive reins with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the team’s 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, after Winston’s second interception of the day.

McCarthy finished the game having completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown. He logged the most passing yards in a fourth quarter by any player this season. For his efforts, coach John Harbaugh named McCarthy the Giants’ new starting quarterback.

As the Giants head into their Week 8 bye, one might assume McCarthy has extra time to rest on his laurels. However, the 6-foot-3, 219-pound quarterback understands that with his opportunity comes great responsibility. Despite the impressive stat sheet, McCarthy was sacked three times and also regretted some errant throws.

As Big Blue reconvenes to prepare for its Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, McCarthy will be ready to lead his team toward what Giants fans hope will be their first playoff berth since 2022.

“Just the overall complementary football that was on display today was very exciting,” McCarthy declared.

“There are obviously throws that I want back, and there are plays the defense wants back and special teams. That’s exciting because there are so many other areas and other ways we can get better and keep moving forward.

“But getting the win going into the bye is an absolutely great feeling,” he added. “We just have to keep staying humble and hungry.”

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