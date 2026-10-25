Giants Ride Cam Skattebo’s 124 Rushing Yards to a 27-21 OT Win Over Texans

The New York Giants entered Week 7 of the NFL season needing a spark in their running game.

On their first overtime possession, running backs Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary delivered an emphatic big bang!

The duo combined for 72 ground yards in just two plays, as the Giants defeated the Houston Texans 27-21 at Reliant Stadium.

Making his first start for New York since being acquired via trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28, quarterback J.J. McCarthy demonstrated a calm composure while showcasing his skill set. The Michigan product finished the game by completing 20-for-28 for 252 yards.

Skattebo rushed for 124 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, in his return to the offensive mix after being held without a carry in Week 6 against the Saints. As for Singletary, his 41 total yards included the 30-yard game-winning score.

For the Texans, quarterback C.J. Stroud went 17-for-28 with 153 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Woody Marks ran 19 times for 66 yards.

With the win, the Giants improve to 4-2-1 through seven games in the 2026 NFL season.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) smiles after the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Summary

First Half

The Texans used their home-field advantage on their opening drive, gaining 25 yards on six plays. New York’s blitz kept Stroud from logging big gains, and a 4-yard pass to Xavier Hutchinson was ruled incomplete after officials determined Hutchinson trapped the ball rather than catchingUltimately, the added yardage meant little to Houston kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, who made a 58-yarder to give the Texans a 3-0 lead.

The Giants wasted little time in responding, as McCarthy led his team on a nine-play, 66-yard drive on the team’s first offensive possession of the day. Skattebo contributed a six-yard run to take the Giants near mid-field.

Still, the drive was unquestionably highlighted by a 42-yard deep ball from McCarthy to receiver Malik Nabers, who beat Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter in one-on-one coverage.

J.J. DEEP to LEEK!!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/djyIdZteKI — New York Giants (@Giants) October 25, 2026

On the ensuing snap, running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. rushed for the two-yard touchdown, giving the Giants a 7-3 lead.

While the Giants couldn't add to their advantage before the end of the first quarter — due to a missed 56-yard attempt from rookie Dominic Zvada — the Texans earned the first points of the second quarter on a seven-play, 39-yard drive. The series ended with a 57-yard field goal from Fairbairn, cutting New York’s lead to 7-6.

Big Blue responded once again on the ensuing drive, as McCarthy led them 78 yards on nine plays for their second scoring drive of the afternoon. The Giants were paced by an 11-yard run from Skattebo and a 17-yard reception by Nabers.

The gem of the series took place on 1st-and-10 from the Houston 30, when McCarthy connected with tight end Thomas Fidone II. The 2025 seventh-rounder hauled in a 29-yard pass, his first NFL reception.

Thomas Fidone WIDE OPEN 🔥#NationalTightEndsDay



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/iJYPOQbKfC — New York Giants (@Giants) October 25, 2026

Two plays later, Giants quarterback Jameis Winston took a single-yard sneak into the end zone, extending the lead to 14-6.

Houston, however, was determined to prove itself beyond its 2-4 record. Stroud led them home on an eight-play, 90-yard drive as the clock drained in the second quarter.

The highlight of the series came on a 43-yard strike to receiver Tank Dell, who was playing in his first NFL game since Week 16 of the 2024 season. Stroud capped the series by finding Marvin Harrison, Jr. for a six-yard score, his first as a Texan. Houston’s two-point conversion was successful, tying the game at 14.

With less than a minute remaining in the half, the Giants had a chance to take the lead — thanks in part to a 27-yard completion from McCarthy to Nabers. Unfortunately for Big Blue, Zvada missed a 44-yard attempt (his second misfire of the day), keeping the score locked at 14-14 at the half.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (88) celebrates with New York Giants tight end Thomas Fidone II (86) in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second Half

The Giants and Texans traded defensive stands and miscues before beginning a 14-play, 80-yard drive late in the third quarter. Despite a 14-yard completion from McCarthy to Fields, New York’s ground game dominated the series — particularly Skattebo.

The second-year rusher sparked the drive with a 19-yard run from his team’s own 29-yard line. The Giants capped the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run from Skattebo, complete with a celebratory backflip. Following the Zvada extra point, the Giants took a 21-14 lead, while draining 8:18 from the clock.

HE WILL NOT BE DENIED 😤



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ReAKg8Thp0 — New York Giants (@Giants) October 25, 2026

With a defense stand needed to keep Houston in check, the Giants defense yielded 48 yards on nine plays. Texans receiver Xavier Hutinchinson delivered an 11-yard carry, taking his team into New York’s red zone. Stroud capped the drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to Hutchinson. Fairbairn added the point-after to tie the game at 21 with 0:52 remaining in regulation.

Overtime

After winning the coin toss, the Giants chose to kick, giving the Texans first possession in overtime. New York held its ground against the home team, forcing a punt after only three plays. Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux nearly intercepted Stroud on 2nd-and-10, but couldn't secure the pass. Following a Texans punt, New York got their chance to score in the game’s extra period.

On 2nd and 1 from their own 28-yard line, the Giants' run game took over.

Following a nine-yard pass completion from McCarthy to Nabers, Skattebo ripped the longest run for the Giants this season. The 42-yard run put Big Blue deep within Texans territory. Reserve back Devin Singletary showed why he is called “Motor” as he powered his way to the end zone for the 30-yard touchdown run.

SINGLETARY SEALS IT 🔥



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/NEB091GEyG — New York Giants (@Giants) October 25, 2026

FINAL: Giants 27, Texans 21

Injury Report

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter after completing a seven-yard run. After limping off the field to the sideline, Tracy was deemed questionable to return. He returned to action in the second half.

Blue Notes

Giants linebacker Zaire Barnes remains a force on special teams. The third-year veteran added 1 special teams tackle against the Texans.

Barnes entered this Week 7 matchup tied for the league lead with 10 special teams tackles. Barnes has recorded at least 1 special teams tackle in every game this season and also forced a fumble in Week 3 on the opening kickoff.

NFC East Recap

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) will host the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) at Lincoln Financial Field for a Monday Night Football matchup. The final game of Week 7 will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Washington Commanders (1-4-1) are on a Week 7 bye. They return in Week 8, hosting the Eagles for a Sunday Night Football showdown at Northwest Stadium.

What’s Next?

The Giants will attempt to get healthy during their Week 8 bye. They will return to action on Nov. 8 for a Week 9 game against Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

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