3 Key Matchups in NY Giants-49ers Week 9 Game (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
It's been apparent since rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart took over the starting job, but how long will it continue?
Yes, the New York Giants appear to be building a home-field advantage again, with Dart winning both of his home starts, including upsets over the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.
He will have to continue to spark the offense if the streak is to remain alive Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, who will drag an injury-riddled defense into MetLife Stadium.
The Niners (5-3) have allowed at least 23 points in four of their past five games, going 2-3 over that span. Meanwhile, the Giants (2-6) have scored at least 21 points (and more than 30 twice) to match their 2-3 mark during the same stretch.
San Francisco is missing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, defensive end Nick Bosa, and linebacker Fred Warner with long-term injuries, but they've also got several others who are no better than limited going into this game.
Nevertheless, backup quarterback Mac Jones has led them to a 4-2 record in the absence of Brock Purdy (toe), who has been limited in his return to practice.
"[It] starts with [RB Christian] McCaffrey, a dynamic player," said Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
"I'm sure they'll look at a lot of things that have happened over the last couple of weeks in terms of running the ball or matchup-wise with him. They do it with everybody, but he can align as a receiver, a running back. He's a very talented player. [Tight end] George) Kittle is back. Another really talented player ...
"Defensively, I think [defensive coordinator Robert] Saleh does a tremendous job. Those guys play extremely hard. Turn the football over. They're No. 1 in the league in causing forced fumbles. They play fast. Their speed is apparent in how they play, which is a testament to Coach Saleh."
What are the key matchups to watch against the 49ers? We sort through that and discuss the most critical aspects of what the Giants must do to grab their third consecutive win at home in the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, available in the video above and wherever you get your podcasts.
