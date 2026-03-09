How well does Ex-Bears MLB Edmunds fit with the NY Giants?

If anyone had any doubts about new head coach John Harbaugh's strong intentions to return the New York Giants back into the playoff conversation as soon as this year, well, you better think again.

General manager Joe Schoen made three aggressive moves during the first few hours of the NFL's free agency negotiating period, agreeing to terms with a trio who clearly can be described as Harbaugh's type of players: middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (Bears), tight end Isaiah LIkely and punter Jordan Stout (Ravens),

Edmounds, 27, was the Giants' top prize of the day and brings a sturdy 6-5, 250-pound frame to their lineup. Chicago, seeking a younger player with more speed, allowed Edmunds to seek a trade two weeks ago, then released him. The two-time Pro Bowl pick fills a gaping hole at middle linebacker for the Giants after they cut Bobby Okereke.

Edmunds has been a starter in each of his first eight NFL seasons - the first five for the Buffalo Bills (with Pro Bowl selections after the 2019-20 seasons) before spending the past three seasons in Chicago.

He has put up at least 100 tackles every year, having compiled 900 career stops after logging 112 while sliding to weakside linebacker last season despite missing four games because of a groin injury.

He is characterized as a thumper more than a coverage linebacker and will be tasked with improving the Giants' porous rushing defense.

Likely, who was a receiving option behind Mark Andrews in the Baltimore offense during his first four NFL seasons, has the ability to play the "big slot" position that Travis Kelce manned in Kansas City. And remember, former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has taken on the play-calling duties with the Giants.

Stout became an All-Pro in his fourth season with the Ravens, averaging 50.1 yards with a net average of 44.9.

Robinson (92 catches for 1,014 yards with 4 TDs) was the NFL's second-most productive slot receiver. Bellinger, a full-service tight end, often played along with Theo Johnson in a double-TE set. And Gillan (44.5 avg., 38.0 net avg.) did double-duty on kickoffs last season.

