Jameis Winston, Mike Kafka Set to Take Center Stage for Giants vs. Packers (Big Blue Breakdown Live!)
There is little choice: the New York Giants must move forward.
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart remains in concussion protocol and is not expected to face Green Bay on Sunday, according to interim head coach Mike Kafka.
So the team will try to halt its four-game losing streak by elevating Jameis Winston ahead of Russell Wilson in a swap of positions on the depth chart.
Kafka, who was promoted on Monday following the release of head coach Brian Daboll, has never been a head coach. He came to the Giants as an offensive coordinator in 2022 and ascended to assistant head coach last season.
Kafka called plays for the team in 2022-23 and regained those duties this season; he said he will continue to do so after naming tight ends coach Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator. Kelly was an offensive coordinator with Houston (2019-21) and Tennessee (2023).
"I really have a lot of belief in this team, a lot of trust in this team, being around them, how these guys fight and battle," Kafka said.
"I think we've just had some things right there at the end that we've just got to grasp and take it. So, just keep that aggressive mentality, keep that growth mindset, continuing to learn from these situations, and then when we get another opportunity to capitalize on it, then we've got to go do it."
Winston joined the team as a free agent after spending a year with Cleveland, during which he was 2-5 as a starter. He's in his 10th NFL season and has impressed the staff with how he has used his experience and positivity to guide his new teammates.
"In times like this, it's just action," Winston said. "Who's going to focus on being the solution? Who's going to focus on doing all that they can do to be the solution for this team?
"And me, I'm just taking it one day at a time, one play at a time, and I'm encouraging everyone else, just do your best. That's all the fans want. The fans just want us to come out there and do our very best. And when we come out and execute and do our very best, we're a tough team to beat."
Host Paul Dottino discusses how the reconfigured Giants can attack the Packers and takes chats and audio and/or video calls from the fans on the Big Blue Breakdown Live podcast. Use this link if you want to partake in a live video or audio call.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.