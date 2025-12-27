Mike Kafka Insists Giants Haven’t Cut Back on Designed Runs for Jaxson Dart

For the conspiracy theorists out there, no, the New York Giants haven’t cut back on quarterback Jaxson Dart’s designed runs, despite what the numbers suggest.

So then why is it that in Weeks 1-10, the Giants have had Dart run 32 designed runs, whereas since returning in Week 14 from a two-game concussion-related absence, he’s only run three designed runs?

Giants offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said it has to do with the game’s flow more than anything.

“I would say that while it may not be transpiring throughout the game, I wouldn't say that's necessarily the plan in terms of the different calls and different things that we have in the game plan for him,” he said when asked if the coaches have purposely reduced the number of situations where a designed quarterback run has been called.

“One reason or another, those may not have come off the call sheet. I would say it's probably more dictated by the game than anything else.”

Or is it? When Dart returned for the Giants’ Monday night meetings with the New England Patriots, the Giants quickly found themselves in a 17-first-quarter hole thanks to their mistakes.

But despite falling into that deficit, which soon turned into a 33-15 embarrassment, the Giants still finished with that game with a nearly even distribution of runs and passes, the final tally seeing them run the ball 27 times (22 by running backs Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary) and passing 24 times.

After the bye, the Giants, in a 29-21 loss to the Commanders, saw the run-pass split at 29 to 37 in favor of the pass. And in last week’s close loss to the Vikings, the Giants once again favored the run–this time heavily, 30 to 13.

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) practices before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“ I'd say we've been carrying the same amount of design runs, run game, QB run game that we have really all season with Jaxson,” interim head coach Mike Kafka said. “So, it just really depends on how the game declares itself.

“We want to use it in certain situations, like how the game's going to roll will kind of determine when and where we want to use those things. But they're always kind of a part of the game plan.”

Kelly did admit that he’s seen on tape how teams have adjusted to playing Dart as a runner.

“I would say that's probably to be expected when you come out and put the stuff on tape that you put on tape, teams are going to treat you a little bit differently,” he said.

“So that's a part of it in terms of how they're rushing, being more focused on keeping him in the pocket and doing things along those lines.

“So yeah, but anytime you put enough tape out there of excelling at something in this league, teams are going to try to take that away from you.”

But the veteran offensive coordinator insisted that there’s a time and place for breaking out designed runs strategically, not just because fans and the media are clamoring for them.

“We're preparing the offense and Jaxson to go out there and win,” he said. “There's nothing as far as we need to protect him from himself. I mean, you guys watch the game–you can't do that.

“So, I would say, as I said, it's more dictated on how the games have gone and maybe some of the opponents that we've played and the structures that they've presented that maybe lead to that.”

