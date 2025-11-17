Mike Kafka, NY Giants Unable to Alter the Late Script (Big Blue Breakdown podcast)
There's no telling when it will stop, and it's hard to imagine the New York Giants turning their season around until they find a solution to what has become a painful, bad habit: squandering late leads.
Christian Watson's leaping 17-yard touchdown catch with 4:02 remaining allowed the Green Bay Packers to escape with a 27-20 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
It's the fourth time--and the first time at home--that the Giants have allowed their opponent to rally for the winning score inside the final five minutes of a game this season.
Safety Evan Williams intercepted a Jameis Winston pass intended for Jalin Hyatt in the left corner of the end zone with 36 seconds remaining to close it out.
This defeat spoiled Mike Kafka's debut as the team's interim head coach, but he was more focused on seeking answers to the big picture than his own disappointment.
"It's never about one person or one side of the ball," he said. "Every unit had opportunities to make plays, and so it's a team game, and it's the best team game in all of sports. So, we're going to look at it. We're going to evaluate everything.
"We're going to evaluate all the players. We're going to evaluate all the coaches and the calls, be hypercritical of them, and find out where we can be better and knock those things out. That's what we're going to do this week in practice. So, it's all of us. It's all of us together on it, and we're going to get arm-in-arm and go get back to work."
Winston, subbing for rookie Jaxson Dart (concussion protocol, directed an offense that grinded out 336 yards, including 142 on the ground, in nearly 36 minutes and grabbed a 20-19 lead on his 1-yard sneak with 7:22 left.
"I was so grateful," said Winston, who was 19-of-29 for 201 yards and the interception.
"I really wanted to win for these guys, man. How we dominated the line of scrimmage, we ran the ball effectively. We did some good things in the passing game. Kaf did an incredible job calling this game. I really wanted to win this one for us."
