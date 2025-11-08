NY Giants at Chicago Bears: 3 Key Matchups
Of course, it would be way too easy for the New York Giants to identify what must be done against the run-oriented Chicago Bears, especially given the forecast for cold, windy, and potentially wet weather Sunday at Soldier Field.
The Bears own the NFL's second-ranked ground attack at 144 yards per game and are sixth at 4.9 yards per carry.
Veteran back D'Andre Swift (464 rushing yards) has found a running mate in rookie and Rutgers alumnus Kyle Monangai (362). On the flip side, the Giants still haven't fixed their rushing defense, which is 31st at 150 yards per game and last in the NFL at 5.5 yards per attempt.
"What I think that teams have been doing recently is just trying to neutralize our strength, which is our D-line," said edge rusher Brian Burns, who leads the NFL with 11 sacks.
"They're not running a lot up the middle because Dex [Dexter Lawrence] handles mostly everything that goes on in there. They're not letting me, Abdul [Carter] and KT [Kayvon Thibodeaux] just tee off off the edge.
"They're kind of moving the picture, moving the number scheme, getting a lot of guys out, and trying to get everything into space. They're changing their numbers, pulling guys, pinning guys —that changes the number for every defense. We just have to be more gap-oriented and know where we need to fit so we can play faster."
So, it's very clear: Chicago's priority—or, make that, its top three priorities—will be to get everyone involved as they run, run, run the ball.
"I think they have a good offensive line that communicates well and plays well together, usually get a hat on a hat," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said.
"They have receivers that block on the perimeter. They've run a variety of runs. A lot of their big runs have been perimeter plays with Swift, toss cracks, or toss zone plays, if you will. Outside zone plays where you stretch and cut. Then they can run inside."
How can the Giants win their key matchups versus the Bears? We sort through that and discuss the most important aspects of what the Giants must do to pull off a win in the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, available in the video above and wherever you get your podcasts.
