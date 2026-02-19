NY Giants Breaking out the Microscope for the NFL Combine

In just over two months, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce, "With the fifth pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select ..."

And make no mistake about it, there will be at least some form of criticism from somewhere, no matter who the team selects, because you can't please everybody every time.

Although this is not considered a powerhouse draft, there must be at least five consensus high-level prospects on each team's board, so the Giants are presumed to get a player with an abundance of talent.

Nobody knows whether or how the front office will alter its approach to player acquisition, since general manager Joe Schoen will work in collaboration with new head coach John Harbaugh, who led the Baltimore Ravens to the postseason 12 times in 18 years at the helm.

But it's clear the coach knows what he's looking for as he tries to quickly turn around a team that went 4-13 last season.

"Well, there are a lot of qualities that go into it," Harbaugh said at his introductory press conference.

"Joe has got lists and lists of qualities for all different positions and all that you'd be looking for. To me, the No. 1 thing is having guys who love football. You just have to. It's football. What are we here for? What do we do? What is this building for? It's for football.

"This is a football team. We need guys who love everything about football. They love the games. They love the practices. They love weightlifting. They love the meetings. They love the dining hall. They love every part of football.

“If you love football, guys, if you love football, you're going to want to be here. You're going to want to drive in that parking lot every single day. You're going to want to walk through those doors, you're going to want to walk up in those halls, you're going to want to get in front of that tape and watch tape every single day because you're going to be around a bunch of guys that love what you love."

Where does the retooling start? Well, there's no question that the Giants underachieved on defense last season, and there appears to be a stronger amount of defensive talent in this year's class. So that's good news for the team, right?

That's where NFL Draft guru Ric Serritella of AllAccessFootball.com comes in. He's been publishing the NFL Draft Bible since 2002 and he joins host Paul Dottino on the Big Blue Breakdown podcast to preview the NFL Combine and how the talent pool can help the Giants.

