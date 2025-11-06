NY Giants Try to Reboot Fading Season vs. Chicago Bears (Podcast)
There's really no other way for the New York Giants to approach the second half of the year after so many things have gone wrong. You simply have to reset your mind into believing you have a chance to win each of the final eight games. And it starts with the Chicago Bears (5-3) at Soldier Field.
The Giants (2-7) have made too many mistakes and suffered too many injuries to meet the most optimistic expectations for the season. Edge rusher Brian Burns, who leads the NFL with 11 sacks, admitted the disappointment can take a toll on a team.
"It's very frustrating just because of the hype that was surrounding the team and the level of energy and optimism, I would say, going into the season," he explained.
"But like I’ve said, that's how every team feels going into the season until they hit adversity. I think we need to be better at handling adversity, be consistent when we do get our wins, and stack them rather than go back to what we've been doing. That just comes from consistency, honestly. Pretty much, that's all I would say on that.
"I mean, I understand that the record is the same, but at the end of the day, I don't see guys giving up or anything of that nature. I don't see guys thinking too much."
Right guard Jon Runyan agrees, although he insists that it is not easy to put the team's first-half struggles in the rearview mirror.
"Yeah, it hurts," he said. "I think everybody in the locker room is pretty upset. I feel like going back to the offseason program and training camp; I felt like we really built a strong brotherhood and culture throughout this locker room.
"And for us to be sitting in the same spot we were last year is not where we want to be, not where we thought we would be. It hurts.
"Still got half a season left to go. I mean, the guys in this building on this offense and defense, this team, we're fighters, so we're going to keep going.
"There are some tough dudes in here, and we're just going to stay after it day by day, and at the end of it we'll see what happens, but everybody's going to keep giving their best effort."
Host Paul Dottino discussed all this and more with the fans during the most recent episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, which is above. You can also listen to the audio on any podcast app.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.