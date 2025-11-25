NY Giants Week 12 Game Balls and Gassers from Fifth Late Collapse of Season

Oops, they did it again. No, this does not refer to a pop song, although the New York Giants suffered their latest gaffe in Detroit Rock City.

They stalled in the fourth quarter, blowing a late lead that cost them a game for the fifth time, and dropped a 34-27 road battle in overtime to the Detroit Lions.

The Giants (2-10) have lost six games in a row and been saddled with 12 consecutive road defeats, dating to last season.

Jake Bates did what most kickers do against the Giants: he drilled a career-long 59-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Then, Jahmyr Gibbs (15-219 rushing yards and 2 TDs) took the first play of the extra period and rumbled 69 yards for the decisive touchdown.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the same old story," Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka said. "I think we had an opportunity at the end of the game. Took a really good team to overtime.

"We’ve got to find a way to finish those games. I really believe in our players. I believe in our coaches. They’re battling their heart out for us. Just continuing to have that mentality, that aggressive mentality, and continue to ramp it up come practice time this week.

"That’s the only thing we can look at right now, where can we get better, where can we improve? Take those little things and let’s really work them. Let’s detail them out and make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Quarterback Jameis Winston (18-of-36 for 366 yards with 2 TDs and an INT) made several key throws and caught a 33-yard TD pass from receiver Gunner Olszewski. But Winston also misfired on two of his most critical passes down the stretch.

“We are desperate for a win," Winston said. "That’s one of the things I was echoing in the locker room: let’s be desperate for a victory. This is one of the best teams in the NFL. We came here on a mission, but we didn’t complete it. We have to find a way, and whatever it takes, we are willing and able to do it.”

Who deserves important plaudits and who needs to clean up their play after this performance against the Lions? Check out the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast for this week's “Gameballs and Gassers” in the video above.