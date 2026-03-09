Giants Re-sign Receiver Isaiah Hodgins

New York Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins is the kind of player whom you probably don’t give a lot of thought to, but who has a hidden kind of value. And he’ll continue to provide that value to the Giants after re-signing with the team on a one-year deal .

Hodgins, who initially joined the Giants midway through the 2022 season after spending the early part of his career with Buffalo, which selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft, has appeared in 35 games with 19 starts for the Giants, plus two postseason games. Hodgins has caught 66 out of 96 pass targets for 708 yards and eight touchdowns.

Interestingly, Hodgins, who played in all 17 games for the Giants in 2023, began to see his offensive appearances shrink thereafter. He spent the 2024 season on the Giants' practice squad, appearing in just three games for New York.

Last year, he wasn’t even tendered as a restricted free agent, his odyssey taking him to the 49ers and then to the Steelers.

The Giants brought him back off the Steelers' practice squad after head coach Brian Daboll was fired, and Hodgins went on to appear in seven games with five starts, catching 10-of-19 pass targets for 115 yards and one touchdown.

Hodgins, according to Pro Football Focus, was among the Giants’ best pass blocking receivers, posting a 67.5 grade . He also had the best contested-catch rate among Giants receivers with at least three jump balls, posting a 66.7% catch rate.

His 98.9 target rating was second on the team among receivers with at least 10 pass targets, behind Gunner Olszewski’s 138.3 rating.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound Hodgins, who doesn't lend anything to special teams, has experience playing as both an outside receiver and in the slot, so it’s certainly possible that the Giants could be looking at him as someone to compete for the vacated slot position that opened after Wan’Dale Robinson signed with the Tennessee Titans.

New offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is thought to favor bigger and more physical slot receivers, characteristics that would certainly fit Hodgins' game. Hodgins will clearly get an opportunity for compete for that role in the Giants offense, though the Giants are still expected to add a receiver in next month's draft.