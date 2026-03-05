Which Ravens Free Agents Might Follow John Harbaugh to the NY Giants?

John Harbaugh, a future Hall of Fame head coach, emphasized that joining the New York Giants was about more than just quarterback Jaxson Dart; the team's legacy and tradition also played a significant role in his decision.

Next, it will be important to see how those factors—and Harbaugh's arrival—could affect the Giants' free agency strategy, especially with players he previously coached in Baltimore.

An equally significant consideration is which of Harbaugh's former players he might bring in to help the Giants acclimate to his system.

This context becomes urgent as the league's two-day "legalized tampering period" begins Monday, allowing players with expired contracts to sign as soon as Wednesday.

Harbaugh has a proven track record of maintaining a long-term winner, taking Baltimore to the postseason 12 times in 18 seasons. He is looking to continue his winning ways in East Rutherford with the Giants.

"Our focus is simple. It starts with building a team that is physical and tough, that's capable of overwhelming their opponent from beginning to end, and especially at the end," Harbaugh said.

"[A team] that understands how to finish, that is smart and disciplined, that plays the game the way it should be played, and that everybody watching it, including those playing it, would be proud of. We're going to work together."

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Among the higher-profile unrestricted Ravens free agents are center Tyler Linderbaum, safety Alohi Gilman, and defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, along with others such as Daniel Faalele, Chidobe Awuzie, Isaiah Likely, and Patrick Ricard.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen also will have to deal with his own free agents, including regulars like Wan'Dale Robinson, Jermaine Eluemunor, Cor'dale Flott, Greg Van Roten, Daniel Bellinger, and Dane Belton.

The team likely knows which free agents it can keep, but limited salary-cap space means some maneuvering will be required to compete for top players.

Ravens Insider Ken Weinman, who has covered the team for nearly 20 years and hosts a weekday show for 105.7 FM in Baltimore, joins host Paul Dottino of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast to discuss the pros and cons of several of the Giants' potential targets from Charm City.

