Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Hospitalized After Medical Scare

New York Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor has been hospitalized since April 20 with a stomach-related issue, per a statement made by his attorney to the California Post.

Taylor’s attorney further added that while the legendary Giants linebacker is making progress, it is not yet known when he might be discharged.

The 67-year-old Taylor was first reported to have been hospitalized in New Jersey by TMZ Sports , who classified the reason as a “medical emergency.”

Taylor, the No. 2 overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft, spent his entire 13-year career with the Giants, retiring after the 1993 season.

During his time on the gridiron, Taylor redefined the game and the position, prompting legendary football coaching minds such as Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs to innovate ways to slow down his ferocious pass rush.

By the time his career was over, Taylor, who briefly flirted with joining the then-rival USFL’s New Jersey Generals team, had been voted to 10 Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams, eight of which were first-team honors.

Known by his initials, “LT,” the former North Carolina defensive lineman was also named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1986, the year he helped the Giants win their first-ever Super Bowl championship in franchise history and the year in which he finished as the league’s sack leader.

Taylor, who was also part of the Giants’ second Super Bowl championship team in 1990, was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1981, 1982, and 1986).

In addition to being in the team’s Ring of Honor, Taylor was voted as the No. 1 all-time greatest Giants player as part of the organization’s 100-year anniversary celebration last year, honoring the top 100 players in franchise history.

Taylor, who finished his career with 142 sacks–he would have easily had more except sacks weren’t counted as an official stat until 1982, his second year in the league.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999, the first year in which he was eligible. Taylor was also named to the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team, the NFL 75th Anniversary All-time Team, and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-time Team.

The Giants retired his jersey, No. 56, during halftime in a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 10, 1994.

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