Malik Nabers Is Getting Closer to Ditching the Red Jersey

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is nearing the finish line in his return from a torn ACL.

The third-year wideout took team reps for the second straight day, though doing so in the red jersey (no contact) and with his teammates clearly under orders to steer clear of contact with the receiver.

“I thought he handled it well. He looked good today. It was kind of a similar type of load,” head coach John Harbaugh said of Nabers’ last two days of practice.

“They're adding reps to those; he had more reps in the team period than he had yesterday, so they're going to keep building on that.”

Eventually, Nabers is going to have to rid himself of the red jersey and take some hits. However, the head coach wasn’t ready to commit to a timetable for when that might happen.

Time is Running Out

The Giants have just two more preseason games left, but Nabers is not expected to take part in either of them.

But what could be on the table for him as far as getting some hits is the upcoming joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, a practice that will be a thud and release type of deal rather than a tackle to the ground affair.

“How much we do down there with him will be in question, just because you're going against a different team,” Harbaugh said.

“So, we can't control the environment quite as well. So, we'll have to give that some thought,” Harbaugh said.

The Giants head coach explained that the entire team is now at a point where they’ve worked into football shape by wearing pads and taking bumps and bruises, and that the process applies to Nabers as well.

“That doesn't mean you can't get hurt, but just fewer injuries happen after a certain amount of work,” he said.

“That's part of it with him. It's also to your eye. It's also how he feels, and then ultimately with the doctors.

“So, I think you just do it slowly, and you just keep building to the point where it's not like all of a sudden he's doing something, and now he's doing everything. You work your way towards that.”

As for having Nabers ready for the regular season, Harbaugh said he remains optimistic.

“I've always been hopeful that he would play in the regular season. Still don't know for sure, so we have to see where we go day to day,” he said.

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