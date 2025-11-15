Bill Belichick Issues Statement Regarding Interest in Giants' Head Coaching Job
For scores of New York Giants fans dreaming of a reunion between Big Blue and one-time defensive coordinator turned potential Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick, the 73-year-old head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels has squelched the embers of that simmering rumor.
Belichick, in a statement released on his verified Instagram account as well as that of UNC’s, reiterated his commitment to the Tar Heels program.
“I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families,” the statement began.
“The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey. It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells’ staff for over a decade.
“However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.”
Belichick went on to reaffirm his devotion to UNC, stating that his commitment to the program “has not wavered.”
He added, “My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players, and build a program that makes Tar Heels fans proud.”
Belichick's NFL tenure ended with him having posted 333 career NFL wins, which are 15 shy of tying Miami Dolphins Don Shula’s record of 347 wins (including postseason).
It was thought that at some point, Belichick, who coached the New England Patriots from 2000-23, might look to get back to the NFL to have a chance at the record, but that doesn't seem to be in the cards now.
During the last NFL hiring cycle, the only team believed to have considered Belichick, who is 4-5 overall and 2-3 in ACC play, for its head coaching vacancy was Atlanta. The Falcons eventually went with Raheem Morris as their new head coach.
The Giants named Mike Kafka, their former offensive coordinator, as the interim head coach. Kafka, if he does well in the role, should receive consideration for the permanent job that opened when the team dismissed Brian Daboll on Monday.
The Giants are also expected to undergo a search after the season, which team ownership, via a written statement, said will be headed by general manager Joe Schoen.
