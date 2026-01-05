Giants 2026 Slate of Opponents Set

With the 2025 NFL regular season over, the New York Giants , who will have a new coaching staff and some new faces by 2026, now know who they’ll be facing, and there are some interesting matchups on deck for the Giants.

Besides home and away games against the Cowboys, Commanders and Eagles, the Giants will host the Cardinals, 49ers, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, and Saints.

Their other road games will be against the Seahawks, Rams, Texans, Colts, and Lions.

The Cowboys are expected to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who coming into the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Giants, ran the 30th ranked defensive unit, a group that is also tied for 21st against the run and is 32nd against the pass.

The Titans, who were the first team to fire its head coach in-season, will, like the Giants, have a new coaching staff on board in 2026.

Meanwhile the Browns, who are likely to have Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback moving forward, will make for an interesting storyline given how the Giants were among the teams that were linked to Sanders in the 2025 draft only to pass on him in favor of Jaxson Dart.

Cleveland could also have a new coaching staff in place by next year if the team moves on from Kevin Stefanski, who in six seasons has only taken the team to the postseason twice and who, entering Week 18, had a two-year record of 7-16 after going 11-6 in 2023.

Stefanski, if not retained by Cleveland, could become a leading candidate for the Giants head coaching vacancy, which if he lands the job, would probably make the Giants' game against the Browns a candidate for a primetime slot when the schedule is released in May.

Of those teams that will visit the Giants, in 2026, the Eagles, 49ers, and Jaguars are all headed to the postseason.

As for the non-divisional teams, the slate will likely be headlined by the Colts, who are reportedly looking to re-sign pending free agent quarterback (and former Giant) Daniel Jones this offseason.

Meanwhile the Seahawks, Rams, and Texans are all playoff bound.

