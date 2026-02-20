Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Believes He Should Become NFL’s Highest-Paid Receiver

Could Jaxon Smith-Njigba become the NFL’s next highest-paid receiver?

The former 2023 first-round pick will become extension eligible this offseason and could land a massive new contract from the Seahawks. In 2025, Smith-Njigba caught 119 passes for a league-leading 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career-bests. On top of that, Smith-Njigba became a first-team All-Pro, was named Offensive Player of the Year and helped Seattle win the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history.

After his well-timed career year, Smith-Njigba told WFAA's Jonah Javad, “I think I deserve to be the highest-paid in my position. And just what I give to the game and the community, I give it my all. I think that's worth a lot more. But I would play this game for free. I love this game so much, but you don't have to and I'm learning to be a good businessman and we need that check at the end of the day.”

JSN says in an interview with @JonahJavad that he believes he deserves to be the highest-paid WR in the NFL. JSN is extension eligible but says he’s not “too pressed” about getting it done now.



Smith-Njigba, however, is not in a rush to get the deal done. "I'm really not too pressed right now to get it done,” he said. “I know my time is coming and when we get it done, it's gonna be a great deal.”

With Smith-Njigba coming off just his third NFL season, he still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, assuming the Seahawks elect to pick up his fifth-year option. The Seahawks could hold off on getting an extension done with their star receiver until next offseason, though the price tag could rise even further if they opt to wait until then.

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase is currently the NFL’s highest-paid receiver, taking in an annual salary of $40.25 million. Chase signed that record extension last offseason after leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2024. No other receiver earns a salary of more than $35 million.

Alongside Smith-Njigba, Rams receiver Puka Nacua is also slated to receive a new contract in the near future. Since Nacua was a fifth-round pick, he will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, and the Rams will likely want to get a new deal done this offseason. Nacua is also coming off a 1,700-yard season after notching a league-high 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025 and earning first team All-Pro honors.

