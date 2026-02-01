Giants Add Two More Names to Offensive Coordinator Search

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh, who was dealt an early blow in assembling his new Big Blue coaching staff when Todd Monken, his offensive coordinator in Baltimore, took the Cleveland Browns head coaching job, just expanded the wide net that has ensued from the fallout.

According to a report by ESPN, add former Titans head coach Brian Callahan and former Washington offensive coordinator and one-time Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to the mix of candidates that Harbaugh either has spoken with about the position or plans to speak with.

Source: Former Titans head coach Brian Callahan and former Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury are involved in Giants' initial OC search. New York plans to or has talked to them. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 1, 2026

Callahan was fired from his role as Titans head coach on October 13, 2025, the first NFL head coach fired during that season. His father, legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan, resigned from the Titans after the younger Callahan’s dismissal and has since been hired by the Falcons as their offensive line coach.

Kingsbury has drawn interest in the head coaching hiring cycle, having reportedly been linked to the Ravens vacancy, which went to Jesse Minter, the former Chargers defensive coordinator.

Kingsbury and the Commanders mutually agreed to part ways after the Commanders, who finished 12-5 in 2024, limped to a 5-12 finish in 2025, one that was partially fueled by injuries to quarterback Jayden Daniels, receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Zach Ertz, and running back Austin Ekeler.

Washington finished 22nd in scoring and in average yards per game. Reportedly, Quinn and Kingsbury did not see eye-to-eye on how the Commanders' offense should be run.

The Giants are carefully vetting offensive coordinator candidates who can take a collection of young talent consisting of quarterback Jaxson Dart, running backs Tyrone Tracy, Jr., and Cam Skattebo, receiver Malik Nabers, and tight end Theo Johnson to the next level.

They have reportedly met with Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Broncos pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, Colts passing game coordinator Alex Tanney, and Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day for their offensive coordinator role.

Webb and Tanney are both former Giants quarterbacks, Webb a Giants' third-round draft pick, having served two tours of duty with Big Blue.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN also reported that the Giants thus far have conducted many of their interviews for offensive coordinator virtually but plan to whittle down the list and hold in-person interviews with the finalists next week.

