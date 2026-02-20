Giants Announce Additional Hires for Head Coach John Harbaugh's Staff
In this story:
New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has made six strategic additions to his staff, led by the appointment of Sam Rosengarten as director of high performance, along with five football analysts: Skyler Mornhinweg, Taylor Kolste, Patrick Moynahan, Kyrell Michael, and Bonner Bordelon.
Rosengarten is tasked with player load management and recovery. He follows Harbaugh from Baltimore, where he worked nine NFL seasons in this capacity.
In his role, he will oversee player monitoring systems, training load management, recovery protocols, and performance analytics, all aimed at injury prevention.
The Melbourne-born Rosengarten’s previous experience was with the Buffalo Sabres (NHL), where he managed the team’s injury‑prevention program for two seasons.
He has also served as a consultant for the NBA's New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder, and England's Lawn Tennis Association, among others.
He is the co-founder of Sportsmed Biologic and Recover Sports Medicine.
The Giants have historically been among the league’s most injured clubs. Last year, according to data compiled by Rotowire, the Giants had the sixth most man-games lost (240) among 28 players who were injured. That came to an average of 8.57 games missed per player.
The Ravens, by contrast, were among the teams with the fewest man-games lost in 2025. Baltimore had a combined 148 man games lost–the sixth fewest of all 32 teams–among 14 injured players.
The Giants retained six members from last year’s strength and conditioning department in their same roles. Those members include:
- Aaron Wellman, executive director of player performance
- Chris Allen, assistant strength and conditioning coach
- Sam Coad, performance manager/assistant strength and conditioning coach
- Matthew Frakes, director of performance nutrition
- Mark Naylor, assistant strength and conditioning coach
- Drew Wilson, assistant director of strength and conditioning
They also added Ron Shrift as their director of strength and conditioning and Brian Ellis as an assistant strength coach. Shrift and Ellis were previously with Harbaugh in Baltimore.
New York also hired Adam Bennett to serve as their new head athletic trainer, who had previously been with the University of Miami in a similar role.
The Giants also retained Ring of Honor member Ronnie Barnes, the team’s longtime athletic trainer and overseer of the team’s medical services department since 1981.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Or send us a question for our weekly Saturday morning mailbag.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina