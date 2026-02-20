Giants Announce Additional Hires for Head Coach John Harbaugh's Staff

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has made six strategic additions to his staff, led by the appointment of Sam Rosengarten as director of high performance, along with five football analysts: Skyler Mornhinweg, Taylor Kolste, Patrick Moynahan, Kyrell Michael, and Bonner Bordelon.

Rosengarten is tasked with player load management and recovery. He follows Harbaugh from Baltimore, where he worked nine NFL seasons in this capacity.

In his role, he will oversee player monitoring systems, training load management, recovery protocols, and performance analytics, all aimed at injury prevention.

The Melbourne-born Rosengarten’s previous experience was with the Buffalo Sabres (NHL), where he managed the team’s injury‑prevention program for two seasons.

He has also served as a consultant for the NBA's New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder, and England's Lawn Tennis Association, among others.

He is the co-founder of Sportsmed Biologic and Recover Sports Medicine.

The Giants have historically been among the league’s most injured clubs. Last year, according to data compiled by Rotowire , the Giants had the sixth most man-games lost (240) among 28 players who were injured. That came to an average of 8.57 games missed per player.

The Ravens, by contrast, were among the teams with the fewest man-games lost in 2025. Baltimore had a combined 148 man games lost–the sixth fewest of all 32 teams–among 14 injured players.

The Giants retained six members from last year’s strength and conditioning department in their same roles. Those members include:

Aaron Wellman, executive director of player performance

Chris Allen, assistant strength and conditioning coach

Sam Coad, performance manager/assistant strength and conditioning coach

Matthew Frakes, director of performance nutrition

Mark Naylor, assistant strength and conditioning coach

Drew Wilson, assistant director of strength and conditioning

They also added Ron Shrift as their director of strength and conditioning and Brian Ellis as an assistant strength coach. Shrift and Ellis were previously with Harbaugh in Baltimore.

New York also hired Adam Bennett to serve as their new head athletic trainer, who had previously been with the University of Miami in a similar role.

The Giants also retained Ring of Honor member Ronnie Barnes, the team’s longtime athletic trainer and overseer of the team’s medical services department since 1981.