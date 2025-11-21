Giants Get Bad News Regarding QB Jaxson Dart's Week 12 Status
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will miss his second straight game as he continues to work his way through the league’s protocol, interim head coach Mike Kafka announced on Friday.
Dart has advanced to the latter stages of the league’s protocol after suffering a concussion against the Chicago Bears two weeks ago during the third quarter of that game.
He has not yet reached the stage in which he’s ready for final sign-off by an independent neurological consultant.
As such, Jameis Winston, who got the start last week, will get his second start this season in place of the rookie. Last week against the Packers, Winston completed 65.5% of his pass attempts for 201 yards, but he also threw a huge interception late in the game that helped seal the Giants' loss.
Check back later for the rest of the Giants and Lions injury statuses for this weekend’s game.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.