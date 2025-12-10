Giants Host Five Punters and One Familiar Face for Workouts

The New York Giants hosted six players on Tuesday, five of whom were punters and one of whom might be familiar to Giants fans.

Per the daily transaction wire, the five punters were Jake Camarda, Cameron Johnston, Pat O’Donnell, Brad Robbins, and Ryan Stonehouse. The sixth man whose name Giants fans might recognize was defensive end Niko Lalos.

Of the punters worked out, the team signed Johnston to the practice squad, taking the spot that opened when the Giants terminated the practice squad contract of defensive back Myles Purchase, whom the team signed on November 25.

Johnston, 5-11 and 194 pounds, played his college ball at Ohio State. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 draft, playing for the Eagles through 2020.

He also had stops with the Texans, Steelers, and, most recently, the Bills.

Johnston, a right-footed punter, spent the 2023 season on injured reserve after suffering a strained calf muscle during his stint with the Texans.

His injury woes continued when he went to the Steelers; in Week 1 of the 2024 season, he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

This past summer, he competed with Corliss Waitman for the punting job, but lost.

While with the Bills earlier this year, he landed on IR again due to a plantar foot injury. He was released from Buffalo’s injured reserve list with an injury settlement on Nov. 12.

Johnson, an eight-year NFL veteran, has appeared in 48 games and has averaged 47.0 yards per punt. He’s also recorded 28 touchbacks and placed 78 balls inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

The Athletic reported that Jamie Gillan, the Giants current punter, is dealing with an undisclosed injury that might land him on the inactive list this weekend when the team hosts Washington.

Defensive end Niko Lalos, who previously played for the Giants, had a workout with the club on Tuesday. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Lalos signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth in 2020.

He was with Big Blue for two seasons, but only appeared in six games for the Giants, notching six tackles (two solos) and one interception.

Lalos signed with the Saints during the 2023 offseason, but didn’t make the roster and would later join the team’s practice squad later that season.

In 2022, Lalos was also drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL but was released from his contract to pursue an NFL career.

He had a second stint with the Saints in 2023, spending most of that season and the 2024 campaign on the New Orleans practice squad.

