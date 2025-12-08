Giants Add a Familiar Face as D-Lineman Signs with Team's Practice Squad

The New York Giants have signed interior defensive lineman Casey Rogers to their practice squad to fill the spot that opened last week after the Green Bay Packers poached defensive lineman Jordon Riley, the Giants' seventh round 2023 draft pick, for their 53-man roster.

Rogers initially signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after completing a collegiate career that included stops at Nebraska (2019-2021) and Oregon (2022-2023).

The 6-foot-4 Rogers appeared in 46 college games and recorded 98 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown, and two pass breakups over his five-year career.

The interception return for a touchdown in 2022 for the Ducks put Rogers second on the Pac-12 leaderboard in that statistical category.

As a pro, Rogers appeared in two games for the Giants last season, racking up 33 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

He did not record any stats on defense, but did record a blocked 60-yard field goal attempt on special teams, which came on the final play of the second quarter of the Giants’ Week 14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Rogers was waived by the Giants in May and claimed by the Buffalo Bills.

However, he did not make the Bills' 53-man roster coming out of training camp and had been out of football until rejoining the Giants' practice squad.

While waiting for his next NFL opportunity, Rogers signed with the Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League.

