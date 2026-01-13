Giants QB Jaxson Dart Named Finalist for Longtime League Sponsor's Award

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has been named one of six finalists for the 2025 Pepsi® Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year honors.

Jaxson Dart has been nominated for @Pepsi Rookie of the YEAR ‼️



Vote 🗳️: https://t.co/i3SxIlWiLD pic.twitter.com/Fj3vENtaLN — New York Giants (@Giants) January 13, 2026

Dart joins Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, Raiders running back Ashton Jeant, Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, and Saints quarterback Tyler Shough for the honors.

Dart led all rookie quarterbacks in rushing yards (487), rushing touchdowns (nine), and passer rating (91.7), tied for the most passing touchdowns (15), and had the third-most passing yards (2,272) this season.

He surpassed Josh Allen (eight rushing touchdowns in 2017) for the second-most rushing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era, trailing only Cam Newton (14 rushing touchdowns in 2011).

Dart also became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games.

The No. 25 overall pick in the draft finished 216-of-339 for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions in the air, recording 102 first downs and posting a 63.7% completion percentage which is second among rookie quarterbacks, behind Shough.

Dart’s accomplishments were impressive enough, but the fact that he did so without Malik Nabers, his top receiver, who went down with a season-ending ACL injury in Week 4, was even more impressive.

Dart’s passing numbers might have been even better had his receivers, per PFF, not dropped 17 balls, tied for 16th most among all quarterbacks, and second most among rookie quarterbacks, behind Titans signal caller Cam Ward’s 20.

This is the 25th year with Pepsi as the Official Soft Drink of the NFL, and the 24th year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year award.

Fans will have a chance to cast their votes for the winner at nfl.com/rookies, with the voting period ending on Friday, January 30, and more information about the Rookie of the Year finalists to come on NFL and PEPSI social media channels.

The recipient of the 2025 2025 Pepsi® Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award winner will be recognized during Super Bowl Week in the Bay Area and presented with a custom, Pepsi Zero Sugar-themed trophy.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage